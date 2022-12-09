Stock Market Holidays 2023: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days next year; check dates

Indian stock markets will remain closed for 15 days in the calendar year 2023. There are 4 holidays falling on Saturday and Sunday while 15 are on weekdays. In January there is only 1 holiday while in March there are two. Most holidays are in the month of April. In the previous calendar year, there were 13 holidays. The domestic equity indices NSE and BSE open at 9:15 AM and closes at 3:30 PM from Monday to Friday, while the market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

February 18 – Saturday – Mahashivratri

April 22 – Saturday – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the NSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

January 26 – Thursday – Republic Day

March 7 – Tuesday – Holi

March 30 – Thursday – Ram Navmi

April 4 – Tuesday – Mahavir Jayanti

April 7 – Friday – Good Friday

April 14 – Friday – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Monday – Maharashtra Day

June 28 – Wednesday – Bakri Id

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas

The equity benchmarks were volatile on Friday. After opening marginally in green, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 slipped in to red while Sensex was down 200 points at around 62,360 level, Nifty was trading below 18,600.

“Nifty broke a two-day losing streak on Dec 8th, aided by optimism about China’s major shift in its strict zero-COVID policy and on the “as expected” outcome of state assembly elections. Nifty was up 0.26% or 49 points at the close at 18609. Bank Nifty gained 1.16% to close at all-time high levels. Among sectors, banks and media indices rose the most. After a brief hiatus, Nifty managed to find buyers near the crucial 18500 levels, and that indicates that the trend remains positive. Bank Nifty has surpassed the crucial resistance of 43400 to close at fresh all-time high levels and continues to outperform the Nifty,” said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.