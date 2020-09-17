Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start; US Fed’s FOMC decides to keep interest rate near zero

Global peers on Thursday morning were negative with all major stocks markets in Asia trading with losses

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices stare at a gap-down opening on Thursday with the SGX Nifty trading down by 30 points. The benchmarks enter today’s session on the back of a two-day gaining streak. S&P BSE Sensex closed yesterday’s trade 258 points higher and the Nifty 50 managed to breach the 11,600 mark. Auto stocks were in focus yesterday with expectations of demand surging during the festive season up ahead. Analysts believe that equity markets could gain further momentum in the coming weeks. Global peers on Thursday morning were negative with all major stocks markets in Asia trading with losses after S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with losses and Dow Jones gained only marginally. Additionally eyes will also be glued on how good a listing does Happiest Minds Technologies have today.

The US Fed has vowed to keep interest rates close to zero until the United States achieves the inflation target of 2% and manages to generate enough jobs. The decision is in line with its decision, announced last month, to undertake a long-term policy framework. This was the US Fed’s last policy action before the Presidential Elections that are scheduled for November this year. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the FOMC will continue to maintain an accommodative stance until the US economy recovers from the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

