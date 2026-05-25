Sensex, Nifty Today, May 25 | Live Updates: Indian equity markets are all set to sway away from the Monday blues as reports suggest that the Hormuz Strait may open soon, which pushed crude prices to fall more than 5%. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start, up 280 points or 1.18% to trade at 23,970.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 65 points or 0.27% higher at 23,719, while the BSE Sensex rose 232 points or 0.31% to close at 75,415.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 25, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Monday after reports that the crucial Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon pushed oil prices down and lifted investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 breached 65,000 for the first time Monday, hitting a record high, rising 2.75% to 65,081.96. The Topix added 0.65%. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for public holidays.

US markets

The US markets will remain closed on Monday for the trade on the account of Memorial Day. During Friday’s regular session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to end at 50,579.70. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.19%, ending at 26,343.97.

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Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 5% to $91.65 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 5% lower at $98.30 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 4.93% to trade at $91.84 a barrel.

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