The Indian domestic indices saw a sharp rally in intraday trading session today as investors returned to buying amid easing global concerns and improving sentiment across sectors.

The benchmark Sensex surged over 1%, while the Nifty moved close to the 24,000 mark in the intraday trade as optimism around global developments, falling crude oil prices and supportive market trends lifted investor confidence.

The rally comes after several sessions of volatility driven by concerns around rising oil prices, geopolitical tension in West Asia and foreign fund outflows.

“We are starting the week on a positive note. Crude has dipped by $5 to below $100 on expectations that US and Iran are close to a deal. The market will wait and watch for clarity and certainty since many similar expectations have been belied since the start of the war. If this expected deal holds and crude drifts down, that can turn out to be turning point for the market,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Let’s take a closer look at the three major reasons driving today’s market rally.

Hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement improve global sentiment

One of the biggest triggers behind today’s rally is the growing optimism around a possible peace understanding between the United States and Iran.

US President Donald Trump recently indicated that discussions between Washington and Tehran had progressed significantly and that negotiators had “largely negotiated” a memorandum of understanding.

Investors have remained nervous for months because the conflict had disrupted shipping routes and increased fears around global energy supply.

The possibility of a smoother flow of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has now started calming market nerves globally.

Falling crude oil prices bring major relief to India

The second major reason behind today’s rally is the sharp correction in crude oil prices.

Brent crude prices slipped below the psychologically important $100 per barrel level, while West Texas Intermediate crude also saw a steep fall.

For India, this is a major positive development because the country imports a large portion of its crude oil requirement. Higher oil prices usually increase inflation, pressure the rupee and raise input costs for several sectors including aviation, paints, logistics and oil marketing companies.

Lower crude prices, on the other hand, reduce these pressures and improve the overall outlook for the economy as well as corporate earnings.

Market experts believe this sudden fall in oil prices has significantly improved short-term sentiment for Indian equities.

“Markets have rallied today post a sharp correction in Brent crude oil prices following the hopes of a peace deal that is likely to be signed between USA and Iran to end the West Asia conflict. Brent crude price corrected below the psychological mark of $100/barrel. Cool off in US Bond yield and the Dollar index has also contributed to the rally,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Better-than-expected earnings continue to support markets

Apart from global developments, domestic earnings have also played a key role in improving investor sentiment.

Several companies across sectors have reported stronger-than-expected Q4FY26.

“Another positive trend is the better-than-expected Q4 results. An important trend to note is the impressive growth of most digital platform companies. The market has been rewarding performance,” added Dr. VK Vijayakumar.

At the same time, cooling US bond yields and some stability in the dollar index have also helped emerging markets like India attract fresh buying interest.

“However, some caution is still warranted till the signing of the actual agreement,” added Agrawal

Analysts still believe caution remains necessary because markets are closely watching whether the proposed US-Iran agreement actually moves towards formal signing in the coming days.