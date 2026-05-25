For the last two weeks, we have preferred to view the index future positioning of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) positively, despite volatility. While there have not been significant changes in volatility in indices, the long-short ratio of FII’s index futures has risen to 13. 9, a mild increase from 12.4 seen on the previous day. Consequently, the rise in Nifty has also been very modest. This turn of events can be largely attributed to a 6.4% rise in FIIs’ index future shorts when compared to the previous week, which ended with a whopping 21.97% rise in index future longs on Friday alone to 43,530 contracts, the highest since April 27, 2026. In other words, even as shorts were seen systematically increasing through the week, massive long build-up on Friday alone points to a sudden change in sentiment that could trigger large rallies in the coming days.

While such positioning is in its initial stages, there is no irrational exuberance visible along the broad market as indicated by sectoral indices. Only Nifty Pharma, Metal, and IT indices appear to be above their respective 20-day SMAs.

With these in the background, we have discussed below two sector themes.

Nifty Private Bank Index: Bullish breakout points to continued upside potential

The Nifty Private Bank Index is currently displaying a strong and constructive bullish setup, supported by a combination of favourable technical indicators and price action signals. The recent breakout above a downward-sloping trendline suggests that the prior corrective phase may have concluded, with the index now attempting to form higher highs and sustain an upward trajectory. Momentum is showing clear improvement, as evidenced by the RSI crossing above its moving average—an indication of strengthening buying interest and a likely shift in the overall trend bias toward the upside.

From a structural perspective, the index is comfortably holding above the key support zone of 25,800, which now acts as a crucial pivot level for maintaining bullish momentum. As long as this support remains intact, any short-term pullbacks are expected to be bought into by market participants. On the upside, immediate targets are seen at 26,600 and 26,900, which align with near-term resistance zones and could be tested over the coming sessions if momentum sustains.

Derivative data further reinforces this bullish outlook. Nearly 90% of stock futures witnessed short covering both on Friday and on a week-on-week basis, indicating that traders have been unwinding bearish positions and positioning themselves for an upward move in the near term. Additionally, heavyweight constituents such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have formed notable bullish reversal candlestick patterns, signalling renewed strength and potential leadership for the index. Their participation is likely to play a key role in driving the next leg of the rally.

Overall, the technical outlook remains firmly positive, with a “buy-on-dips” strategy continuing to be the preferred approach in the short term as long as key support levels are respected.

Nifty FMCG Index: Weak technical structure suggests further downside risk

The Nifty FMCG Index is currently exhibiting signs of increasing weakness, with several technical indicators pointing toward a potential continuation of the downward move. The MACD histogram has started to ease off from its recent highs, reflecting a gradual loss of bullish momentum and diminishing strength in the recent recovery phase. This indicates that the upward move lacked sustainability and may now be giving way to renewed selling pressure.

Adding to the negative bias, the index has failed to hold above its weekly Supertrend level and has formed a bearish weekly candlestick below it. This development is often considered a strong signal of a potential trend reversal, indicating that the broader trend may be turning negative in the near term.

Derivative data further validates this cautious outlook. Approximately 60% of stock futures saw long unwinding on Friday, while nearly 70% witnessed similar activity on a week-on-week basis. This suggests that traders are actively reducing their bullish exposure and repositioning for possible downside risk in the sessions ahead.

Key heavyweight stocks within the index, including ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India, have also formed bearish reversal patterns, indicating the likelihood of continued weakness at the stock level. Given their significant weightage, any further decline in these counters is expected to exert downward pressure on the broader index, potentially dragging it toward the 49,400 level.

In summary, the overall technical structure remains fragile, and any short-term pullbacks are likely to attract fresh selling interest. A cautious stance is warranted, with a “sell-on-rise” strategy appearing more appropriate in the near term until signs of stabilisation emerge.

About author

The author is Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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