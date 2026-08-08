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Praveg Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAVEG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Praveg along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹279.90 Closed
-2.39₹ -6.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Praveg Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹273.30₹289.50
₹279.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.00₹484.95
₹279.90
Open Price
₹285.00
Prev. Close
₹286.75
Volume
5,681

Source: Dion Global

Praveg Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Praveg		-5.7117.26-8.26-7.59-38.65-18.0719.81
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Praveg has declined 38.65% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Praveg has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Praveg Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Praveg Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5289.92288.1
10292.1286.42
20269.86277.83
50252.9264.3
100249.21264.61
200275.67298.46

Source: Dion Global

Praveg Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Praveg saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.19%, while DII stake decreased to 3.79%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Praveg Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,38,1270.394.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Praveg Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTPraveg - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Resul
Jul 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTPraveg - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On August 21, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTPraveg - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 22, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTPraveg - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTPraveg - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. July 22, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Praveg

Praveg Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1995PLC024809 and registration number is 024809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnukumar Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Bhumit Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Parikh
    Executive Director - Finance
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Khakhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Praveg Share Price

What is the share price of Praveg?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg is ₹279.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Praveg?

The Praveg is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praveg?

The market cap of Praveg is ₹731.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Praveg?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Praveg are ₹289.50 and ₹273.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praveg?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praveg stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praveg is ₹484.95 and 52-week low of Praveg is ₹175.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Praveg performed historically in terms of returns?

The Praveg has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 17.26% for the past month, -8.26% over 3 months, -38.65% over 1 year, -18.07% across 3 years, and 19.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praveg?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praveg are -63.45 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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