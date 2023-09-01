Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.04
|-1.45
|0.91
|3.51
|155.19
|641.49
|10,432.68
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Praveg Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1995PLC024809 and registration number is 024809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Praveg Ltd. is ₹1,68.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 44.7 and PB ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 9.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg Ltd. is ₹483.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praveg Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praveg Ltd. is ₹612.00 and 52-week low of Praveg Ltd. is ₹183.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.