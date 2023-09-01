Follow Us

Praveg Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRAVEG LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹483.45 Closed
-0.82-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Praveg Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹475.10₹488.00
₹483.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.40₹612.00
₹483.45
Open Price
₹488.00
Prev. Close
₹487.45
Volume
22,432

Praveg Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1489.27
  • R2495.08
  • R3502.17
  • Pivot
    482.18
  • S1476.37
  • S2469.28
  • S3463.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5223.43483.09
  • 10219.11482.6
  • 20220.14484.2
  • 50208.05484.08
  • 100180.96469.23
  • 200160.34417.05

Praveg Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.04-1.450.913.51155.19641.4910,432.68
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Praveg Ltd. Share Holdings

Praveg Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Praveg Ltd.

Praveg Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1995PLC024809 and registration number is 024809. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishnukumar Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Paraskumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajit Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaladhi Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prolina Barada
    Executive Director

FAQs on Praveg Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Praveg Ltd.?

The market cap of Praveg Ltd. is ₹1,68.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praveg Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 44.7 and PB ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 9.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Praveg Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg Ltd. is ₹483.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praveg Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praveg Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praveg Ltd. is ₹612.00 and 52-week low of Praveg Ltd. is ₹183.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

