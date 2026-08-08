What is the share price of Praveg? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg is ₹279.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Praveg? The Praveg is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praveg? The market cap of Praveg is ₹731.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Praveg? Today’s highest and lowest price of Praveg are ₹289.50 and ₹273.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praveg? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praveg stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praveg is ₹484.95 and 52-week low of Praveg is ₹175.00 as on .

How has the Praveg performed historically in terms of returns? The Praveg has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 17.26% for the past month, -8.26% over 3 months, -38.65% over 1 year, -18.07% across 3 years, and 19.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praveg? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praveg are -63.45 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global