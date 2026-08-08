Here's the live share price of Praveg along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Praveg
|-5.71
|17.26
|-8.26
|-7.59
|-38.65
|-18.07
|19.81
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Praveg has declined 38.65% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Praveg has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|289.92
|288.1
|10
|292.1
|286.42
|20
|269.86
|277.83
|50
|252.9
|264.3
|100
|249.21
|264.61
|200
|275.67
|298.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Praveg saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.19%, while DII stake decreased to 3.79%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,38,127
|0.39
|4.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Praveg - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Resul
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Praveg - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On August 21, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Praveg - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Praveg - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Praveg - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. July 22, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Praveg Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1995PLC024809 and registration number is 024809. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg is ₹279.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praveg is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Praveg is ₹731.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Praveg are ₹289.50 and ₹273.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praveg stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praveg is ₹484.95 and 52-week low of Praveg is ₹175.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praveg has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 17.26% for the past month, -8.26% over 3 months, -38.65% over 1 year, -18.07% across 3 years, and 19.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praveg are -63.45 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global