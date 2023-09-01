What is the Market Cap of Praveg Ltd.? The market cap of Praveg Ltd. is ₹1,68.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praveg Ltd.? P/E ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 44.7 and PB ratio of Praveg Ltd. is 9.4 as on .

What is the share price of Praveg Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praveg Ltd. is ₹483.45 as on .