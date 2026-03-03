Here's the live share price of Advent Hotels International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advent Hotels International has declined 10.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.93%.
Advent Hotels International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advent Hotels International
|-4.35
|-8.54
|-9.76
|-41.93
|-41.93
|-16.57
|-10.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
Over the last one year, Advent Hotels International has declined 41.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Advent Hotels International has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.67
|198.62
|10
|207.4
|202.9
|20
|210.27
|206.04
|50
|213.6
|214.66
|100
|164.23
|0
|200
|82.12
|0
In the latest quarter, Advent Hotels International saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.69%, while DII stake decreased to 0.53%, FII holding fell to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,700
|0.19
|1.23
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:52 AM IST
|Advent Hotels Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
|Advent Hotels Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
|Advent Hotels Intl. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter A
|Jan 30, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
|Advent Hotels Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jan 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Advent Hotels Intl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Advent Hotels International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101MH2006PLC165577 and registration number is 165577. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advent Hotels International is ₹189.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advent Hotels International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advent Hotels International is ₹1,019.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advent Hotels International are ₹191.75 and ₹182.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advent Hotels International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advent Hotels International is ₹341.70 and 52-week low of Advent Hotels International is ₹165.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advent Hotels International has shown returns of -2.25% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -19.95% over 3 months, -41.93% over 1 year, -16.57% across 3 years, and -10.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advent Hotels International are 0.00 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.