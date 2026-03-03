Facebook Pixel Code
Advent Hotels International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVENT HOTELS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Tourism

Here's the live share price of Advent Hotels International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹189.00 Closed
-2.25₹ -4.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Advent Hotels International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹191.75
₹189.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.65₹341.70
₹189.00
Open Price
₹182.00
Prev. Close
₹193.35
Volume
2,110

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advent Hotels International has declined 10.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.93%.

Advent Hotels International’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Advent Hotels International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advent Hotels International		-4.35-8.54-9.76-41.93-41.93-16.57-10.30
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80

Over the last one year, Advent Hotels International has declined 41.93% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Advent Hotels International has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Advent Hotels International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Advent Hotels International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.67198.62
10207.4202.9
20210.27206.04
50213.6214.66
100164.230
20082.120

Advent Hotels International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advent Hotels International saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.69%, while DII stake decreased to 0.53%, FII holding fell to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Advent Hotels International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,7000.191.23

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Advent Hotels International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 2:52 AM ISTAdvent Hotels Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 04, 2026, 11:08 PM ISTAdvent Hotels Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Feb 04, 2026, 10:47 PM ISTAdvent Hotels Intl. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter A
Jan 30, 2026, 10:43 PM ISTAdvent Hotels Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jan 15, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTAdvent Hotels Intl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Advent Hotels International

Advent Hotels International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101MH2006PLC165577 and registration number is 165577. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Pandit
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mohammed Salim Balwa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arshad Shahid Balwa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jayvardhan Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev RA
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maryam Khan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanjana Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Advent Hotels International Share Price

What is the share price of Advent Hotels International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advent Hotels International is ₹189.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advent Hotels International?

The Advent Hotels International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advent Hotels International?

The market cap of Advent Hotels International is ₹1,019.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advent Hotels International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advent Hotels International are ₹191.75 and ₹182.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advent Hotels International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advent Hotels International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advent Hotels International is ₹341.70 and 52-week low of Advent Hotels International is ₹165.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Advent Hotels International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advent Hotels International has shown returns of -2.25% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -19.95% over 3 months, -41.93% over 1 year, -16.57% across 3 years, and -10.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advent Hotels International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advent Hotels International are 0.00 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Advent Hotels International News

