American Hospitality major Hilton on Tuesday launched its Spark brand of hotels in India with the opening of Spark by Hilton hotels in Bengaluru and Goa, marking the arrival of the affordable brand in Asia-Pacific. Spark is being introduced in India in collaboration with Olive Hospitality, with a plan to build 150 hotels across the country in coming years.

Launched in 2023, Spark by Hilton is one of Hilton’s fastest-growing brands globally, targeting travelers seeking quality stays at accessible price points. The brand currently has over 240 operating hotels and nearly 230 properties in the pipeline across the US, UK, Canada and other international markets.

In Bengaluru, the brand opens with an 82-key property in the heart of Marathahalli, one of the city’s commercial and technology corridors, aiming to serve corporate and MICE demand. The 64-key Spark by Hilton in Calangute, Goa, is located at a strategic tourist site, catering to leisure travelers, group stays, corporate offsites and travel agent-led demand.

Zubin Saxena, senior vice-president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton, commented: “With these two openings, we are introducing a product that resonates strongly with today’s practical traveler while maintaining Hilton’s trusted service standards.” Andrew Ling, regional head, focused service and all-suites brands, Asia-Pacific, Hilton, added,

“Spark by Hilton was created around a simple belief: travelers should not have to compromise between value and a quality stay. We are thrilled to introduce the brand to India and believe these openings will bring a fresh perspective to the value-oriented segment.”

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For the India launch, Spark hotels will include features such as DIY dosa stations, self-serve chai carts, as well as vending machines stocked with essentials such as chargers, batteries and quick snacks. Additional Spark by Hilton hotels are expected to open at Jaipur, Nashik, Mathura, Pune, Rajkot and Hyderabad in the coming years.

Budget hotels are seen as major revenue drivers for hospitality firms, especially in emerging markets such as India. The space has seen several collaborations in recent months, including Marriott International’s partnership wth Concept Hospitality to launch a new budget-friendly hotel brand, The Fern.

InterGlobe and Accor have tied up with budget hotel network Treebo with a plan to launch 300 hotels by 2030 for Accor’s Ibis and Mercure brands in India. India’s largest domestic hospitality brand IHCL has a target to build 700 hotels under its budget brand Ginger by 2030.