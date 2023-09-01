Follow Us

BENARES HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹5,649.95 Closed
1.5184.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Benares Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,460.00₹5,700.00
₹5,649.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,221.00₹6,021.00
₹5,649.95
Open Price
₹5,600.00
Prev. Close
₹5,565.90
Volume
375

Benares Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,746.63
  • R25,843.32
  • R35,986.63
  • Pivot
    5,603.32
  • S15,506.63
  • S25,363.32
  • S35,266.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,768.25,356.34
  • 102,767.455,252.79
  • 202,732.475,165.14
  • 502,538.774,923.44
  • 1002,243.064,506.11
  • 2002,106.413,913.54

Benares Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16
-7.4966.4961.4381.77100.49130.00130.00

Benares Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Benares Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Benares Hotels Ltd.

Benares Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1971PLC003480 and registration number is 003480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anant Narain Singh
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Rukmani Devi
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Khosla
    Director
  • Mr. Moiz Miyajiwala
    Director
  • Mr. Puneet Chhatwal
    Director
  • Mr. Puneet Raman
    Director

FAQs on Benares Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Benares Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹734.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 29.21 and PB ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Benares Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹5,649.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benares Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benares Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹6,21.00 and 52-week low of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹2,221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

