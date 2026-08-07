Here's the live share price of Benares Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Benares Hotels
|-0.42
|-1.71
|1.69
|6.58
|9.07
|26.47
|43.45
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.3
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16
|13.37
|2.2
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.1
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.9
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.5
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Benares Hotels has gained 9.07% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Benares Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,214.91
|10,214.67
|10
|10,213.96
|10,225.04
|20
|10,271.66
|10,255.93
|50
|10,326.43
|10,242.69
|100
|10,048.46
|10,101.29
|200
|9,747.31
|9,911.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Benares Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Benares Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Benares Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Benares Hotels - Financial Results For Quarter/ Period Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Benares Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Benares Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Benares Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1971PLC003480 and registration number is 003480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels is ₹10,169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Benares Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Benares Hotels is ₹1,321.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Benares Hotels are ₹10,249.00 and ₹10,145.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benares Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benares Hotels is ₹11,001.00 and 52-week low of Benares Hotels is ₹8,999.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Benares Hotels has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, 1.69% over 3 months, 9.07% over 1 year, 26.47% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benares Hotels are 30.11 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global