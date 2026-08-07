What is the share price of Benares Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels is ₹10,169.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Benares Hotels? The Benares Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Benares Hotels? The market cap of Benares Hotels is ₹1,321.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Benares Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Benares Hotels are ₹10,249.00 and ₹10,145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benares Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benares Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benares Hotels is ₹11,001.00 and 52-week low of Benares Hotels is ₹8,999.95 as on .

How has the Benares Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Benares Hotels has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, 1.69% over 3 months, 9.07% over 1 year, 26.47% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Benares Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benares Hotels are 30.11 and 6.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global