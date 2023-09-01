What is the Market Cap of Benares Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹734.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 29.21 and PB ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 7.36 as on .

What is the share price of Benares Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹5,649.95 as on .