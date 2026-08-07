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Benares Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

BENARES HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Benares Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10,169.00 Closed
-0.31₹ -31.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Benares Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10,145.00₹10,249.00
₹10,169.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,999.95₹11,001.00
₹10,169.00
Open Price
₹10,249.00
Prev. Close
₹10,200.95
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Benares Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Benares Hotels		-0.42-1.711.696.589.0726.4743.45
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9-8.45-10.67-14.6213.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.322.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.03309.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.931613.372.2-15.77-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.1-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.95.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.517.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Benares Hotels has gained 9.07% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Benares Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Benares Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Benares Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510,214.9110,214.67
1010,213.9610,225.04
2010,271.6610,255.93
5010,326.4310,242.69
10010,048.4610,101.29
2009,747.319,911.23

Source: Dion Global

Benares Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Benares Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Benares Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTBenares Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTBenares Hotels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBenares Hotels - Financial Results For Quarter/ Period Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBenares Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBenares Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Benares Hotels

Benares Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1971PLC003480 and registration number is 003480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anant Narain Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Khosla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Moiz Miyajiwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Raman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anupam Chaturvedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Misra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Benares Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Benares Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels is ₹10,169.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Benares Hotels?

The Benares Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Benares Hotels?

The market cap of Benares Hotels is ₹1,321.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Benares Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Benares Hotels are ₹10,249.00 and ₹10,145.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Benares Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benares Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benares Hotels is ₹11,001.00 and 52-week low of Benares Hotels is ₹8,999.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Benares Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Benares Hotels has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, 1.69% over 3 months, 9.07% over 1 year, 26.47% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Benares Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benares Hotels are 30.11 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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