Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
|-7.49
|66.49
|61.43
|81.77
|100.49
|130.00
|130.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Benares Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101UP1971PLC003480 and registration number is 003480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹734.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 29.21 and PB ratio of Benares Hotels Ltd. is 7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹5,649.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benares Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹6,21.00 and 52-week low of Benares Hotels Ltd. is ₹2,221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.