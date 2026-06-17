Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group, best-known for its Pulse candies, Catch spices and Rajnigandha mouth freshners, has entered into a partnership with Marriott International to launch its W brand of hotels in Delhi. The group will invest Rs 400 crore in building a 200-room luxury hotel in Aerocity, scheduled to open in September 2027.

For Marriott, this will be the second W property in India after Goa. The hotel will be located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, tapping into both business travellers and leisure and lifestyle-focused guests.

Demand and Supply Gap

The latest project is part of DS Group’s broader expansion plans into the hospitality sector, a segment it entered in 2000 and where it currently has six properties. The company said it is targeting a portfolio of 10 to 12 hotels by FY29. It is targeting a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the hospitality business over the next two to three years, higher than the industry growth rate of 8-9%.

“The launch of Marriott International’s W Hotels brand reinforces our commitment to the hospitality business and marks a significant milestone in DS Group’s growth strategy,” Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, DS Group, said.

The Rs 10,000-crore DS Group derives three-fourth of its revenue from its FMCG business. Around 3-4% of its group revenue comes from the hospitality sector, where it operates largely as an asset owner.

Strategic Allocation

The group intends to invest around Rs 1,000 crore across the luxury and mid-scale hotel segments. Three of the new properties will be located primarily in North and East India.

The planned expansion comes amid a surge in domestic travel and hospitality. With approximately 0.27 hotel keys per 1,000 people compared to the global average of 2.2, India’s hotel penetration rate is roughly one-tenth of global standards, Kumar said.

The group is pursuing a mixed growth strategy comprising both organic and inorganic expansion in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, which will enable it to maintain a balanced portfolio of city hotels and resort destinations.

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The DS Group’s six existing properties include Namah Nainital and Namah Jim Corbett under its own Namah brand. Radisson Blu Guwahati in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group. InterContinental Jaipur and Holiday Inn Express Kolkata in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts. And the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, which is managed by Marriott International.

Expansion projects are currently underway at Holiday Inn Express Kolkata, Radisson Blu Guwahati and Namah Jim Corbett.