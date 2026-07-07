The epitome of luxury, hospitality in India has never been mediocre. From royal palaces to contemporary havens of architectural finesse, Indians have mastered the art of hospitality and welcoming guests. But shining out on top, 36 of such properties have earned the prestigious Michelin Key.

But what’s a Michelin Key?

Dating back to 1920, the Michelin Guide first featured hotels in its guide in Europe and Asia. A part of 7000 across the world, India houses 36 of these premier properties which not only excel in service, but also peak in design, architecture, and personality.

Only the crème de la crème of the selection earns the Michelin Key, with the tradition started in October 2025. Simply put, a Michelin Key is the Michelin Star for hotels which come with a universal standard of luxury. According to the official criteria, a hotel must have “excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting.”

Just as the Michelin Star ranking, a hotel can earn one to three Michelin Keys. One denotes a very special stay where the personality is a true gem and the service goes the extra mile to justify the price a guest may pay. Two keys make it an exceptional stay where the property is unique in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. Above all is a three Michelin Key rating, which ensures ultimate comfort, style, elegance, and service, which makes for a trip of a lifetime.

Indian hotels with Michelin Key

Two Indian hotels have achieved the highest ranking of three Michelin Keys. They include Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur and Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. These heritage properties blend royal elegance and modern opulence with king-like interiors that amaze guests every time. The attentive service places every guest on a pedestal with utmost immersion.

Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad which costs atleast Rs 30,000 a night.

According to booking platform, MakeMyTrip, a room at the Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur starts at Rs 31,000 a night. Luxurious options can go up to Rs 54,800 while a historical bedroom with dining area and bathtub can cost over Rs 1 lakh a night. On the other hand, the royal suite comes at a whopping over Rs 5 lakh a night

The Hyderabad-based royal palace, located near the Kali Mata Temple starts at nearly Rs 30,000 a night. The royal experience can be unlocked at Rs 60,000 a night, while the suite experience comes with a price tag of over Rs 4 lakh.

Twelve other properties in India have earned the two Michelin key ranking for their exceptional design, service, and experiences. They are:

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Amanbagh, Alwar

Suján Jawai, Bisalpur

Raffles Jaipur

The Leela Palace Jaipur

Sitara Himalaya, Manali

The Imperial New Delhi

The Leela Palace New Delhi

Aman i Khas, Ranthambhore

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur

Raffles Udaipur

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Aman i Khas Ranthambhore offers exclusive tent stays at over Rs 2 lakh a night.

The two Michelin Key property, Agra’s Oberoi Amarvilas has rooms starting at Rs 35,000 with a deluxe suite costing nearly Rs 2 lakh a night. On the other hand, the tented luxury stays in Ranthambore come at a whopping Rs 2.74 lakh. Booked directly through their website, there is no vacancy until October 2026.

Additionally, 22 others with one Michelin Key are:

The Kumaon, Almora, Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, The Leela Palace, Chennai, Six Senses Vana, Dehradun, The Oberoi, Gurugram, Taj Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior, Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur, Taj Devi Ratn Resort & Spa, Jaipur, The Johri, Jaipur, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, Villa Palladio Jaipur, Soho House, Mumbai, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, The Lodhi, New Delhi, Ran Baas The Palace, Patiala, Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand, Suján Sher Bagh, Sawai Madhopur, The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Sawai Madhopur, RAAS Devigarh, Udaipur, Nadesar Palace, Varanasi.