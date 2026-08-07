Here's the live share price of HLV along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HLV
|2.11
|-5.34
|-18.50
|-16.44
|-43.99
|-19.51
|-4.89
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HLV has declined 43.99% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, HLV has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.14
|7.16
|10
|7.15
|7.18
|20
|7.31
|7.28
|50
|7.65
|7.54
|100
|7.76
|7.89
|200
|8.63
|8.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HLV remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|HLV - Letter To Shareholders
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|HLV - Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|HLV - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|HLV - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting And E-Voting
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|HLV - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
HLV Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1981PLC024097 and registration number is 024097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLV is ₹7.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HLV is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HLV is ₹479.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HLV are ₹7.35 and ₹7.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLV is ₹13.48 and 52-week low of HLV is ₹5.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HLV has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -18.5% over 3 months, -43.99% over 1 year, -19.51% across 3 years, and -4.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HLV are 2.47 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global