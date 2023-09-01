Follow Us

HLV LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.25 Closed
14.782.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HLV Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹19.00
₹18.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹16.25
₹18.25
Open Price
₹16.20
Prev. Close
₹15.90
Volume
1,45,43,693

HLV Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.73
  • R221.12
  • R323.23
  • Pivot
    17.62
  • S116.23
  • S214.12
  • S312.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.0314.35
  • 109.8314.05
  • 209.7113.92
  • 509.8813.55
  • 1009.5212.85
  • 2009.7512.01

HLV Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

HLV Ltd. Share Holdings

HLV Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HLV Ltd.

HLV Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1981PLC024097 and registration number is 024097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Nair
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mrs. Salini Madhu Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Shereveer Vakil
    Director
  • Ms. Niranjana Unnikrishnan
    Director
  • Ms. Amruda Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Rajani
    Director
  • Ms. Saija Nair
    Director

FAQs on HLV Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HLV Ltd.?

The market cap of HLV Ltd. is ₹1,203.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HLV Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HLV Ltd. is 98.65 and PB ratio of HLV Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HLV Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLV Ltd. is ₹18.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HLV Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLV Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLV Ltd. is ₹16.25 and 52-week low of HLV Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

