What is the share price of HLV? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLV is ₹7.27 as on .

What kind of stock is HLV? The HLV is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HLV? The market cap of HLV is ₹479.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HLV? Today’s highest and lowest price of HLV are ₹7.35 and ₹7.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HLV? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLV is ₹13.48 and 52-week low of HLV is ₹5.52 as on .

How has the HLV performed historically in terms of returns? The HLV has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -18.5% over 3 months, -43.99% over 1 year, -19.51% across 3 years, and -4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HLV? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HLV are 2.47 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global