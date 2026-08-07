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HLV Share Price

NSE
BSE

HLV

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HLV along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.27 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HLV Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.01₹7.35
₹7.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.52₹13.48
₹7.27
Open Price
₹7.01
Prev. Close
₹7.27
Volume
33,364

Source: Dion Global

HLV Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HLV		2.11-5.34-18.50-16.44-43.99-19.51-4.89
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HLV has declined 43.99% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, HLV has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

HLV Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HLV Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.147.16
107.157.18
207.317.28
507.657.54
1007.767.89
2008.638.9

Source: Dion Global

HLV Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HLV remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HLV Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTHLV - Letter To Shareholders
Aug 04, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTHLV - Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTHLV - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTHLV - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting And E-Voting
Jul 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTHLV - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About HLV

HLV Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1981PLC024097 and registration number is 024097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Nair
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Ms. Amruda Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Salini Madhu Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shereveer Vakil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Niranjana Unnikrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Rajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saija Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HLV Share Price

What is the share price of HLV?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HLV is ₹7.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HLV?

The HLV is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HLV?

The market cap of HLV is ₹479.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HLV?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HLV are ₹7.35 and ₹7.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HLV?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HLV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HLV is ₹13.48 and 52-week low of HLV is ₹5.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HLV performed historically in terms of returns?

The HLV has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -18.5% over 3 months, -43.99% over 1 year, -19.51% across 3 years, and -4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HLV?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HLV are 2.47 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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