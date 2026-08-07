Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Max India group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Max India group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Max India
|172.90
|-0.15
|-0.09
|9.53
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|190.32
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9.28
|Max Estates
|396.60
|-13.45
|-3.28
|6.71
The top losers among the Max India group stocks today are Max Estates (down 3.28%) and Max Financial Services (down 1.63%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Max India Group has a strong presence across industries, including pharmaceuticals and health care, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Max India group here.
Aside of the Max India Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.