Emkay Global Financial Services has reiterated its ‘Add’ rating on Max Healthcare Institute and maintained a target price of Rs 1,125. This implies a potential upside of around 10% from the current market price of Rs 1,023.

According to the brokerage house report, the company’s Q4 numbers came in line with estimates, aggressive expansion pipeline, robust growth outlook, and many other factors.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the brokerage house is bullish on this hospital sector stock –

In-line financial performance with margin expansion

Max Healthcare’s Q4FY26 results were largely in line with estimates, featuring a 10% year-over-year (YoY) growth in network revenue and an 18% YoY increase in EBITDA. Notably, the EBITDA margin expanded by 178 basis points YoY to reach 27.3%.

Impact of Oncology Revenue Mix

Total revenue was affected by the discontinuation of select high-value chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients due to restrictive CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) pricing. This caused oncology’s share of revenue to decline to 21.2% in Q4FY26, although excluding oncology, inpatient (IP) revenues grew by a robust 15% YoY.

Aggressive expansion pipeline

The brokerage house Emkay, in its report, noted that 75% of the planned bed additions over the next two years are brownfield projects, which helps limit execution risks.

Major upcoming milestones include the commissioning of the Nanavati and Saket Smart units within the next three months and the Phase-1 launch of the Gurugram Sector-56 greenfield project by the end of FY27.

Strong long-term growth projections

Driven by the company’s track record of rapidly ramping up new units, Emkay expects a 20% revenue CAGR over FY26-28.

This growth is anticipated to be fueled by a 15% CAGR in occupied bed days (OBD) and a 5% CAGR in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB).

Financial flexibility and M&A readiness

Max Healthcare maintains a strong leverage position with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1x and generated Rs 1,540 crore in free cash flow (FCF) in FY26. This financial strength allows the company to execute its expansion pipeline while remaining flexible for potential M&A opportunities, such as the April 2026 acquisition of Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Max Healthcare’s share price performance

The share price of Max Healthcare has fallen 5.8% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has risen 1.4% in the past one month and 14.4% in the past six months. Max Healthcare’s stock price has declined more than 15% over the previous one year.

Max Healthcare Q4FY26

The company posted a 3% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at Rs 387 crore, compared to Rs 344 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue rose 9% YoY to Rs 2,541 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,326 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA increased 8% YoY to Rs 682 crore from Rs 632 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 26.8% in the March quarter from 27.2% in the year-ago period.

The company’s international patient revenue increased 12% YoY to Rs 227 crore and accounted for around 9% of hospital revenue.

Also, the company proposed a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, payable within 30 days of the meeting.