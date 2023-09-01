Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|570.35
|-1.90
|-0.33
|9,216
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Albert David Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|797.95
|2.40
|0.30
|645
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|80.73
|-0.68
|-0.84
|48,675
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Anuh Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|133.95
|-1.65
|-1.22
|38,355
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|328.15
|-2.80
|-0.85
|21,326
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|4,315.25
|53.20
|1.25
|1,777
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|370
|1.00
|0.27
|90,677
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|97.65
|0.79
|0.82
|29,607
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,099
|44.20
|4.19
|14,511
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|158.05
|1.75
|1.12
|60,228
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|818.5
|9.45
|1.17
|3,466
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|380.6
|2.15
|0.57
|6,494
Fermenta Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|158.55
|0.55
|0.35
|20,048
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|325
|-6.90
|-2.08
|28,808
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|703
|-7.20
|-1.01
|19,319
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|301.8
|4.25
|1.43
|35,838
Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|324.9
|16.20
|5.25
|83,626
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|803.25
|-5.75
|-0.71
|10,943
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|350
|0.25
|0.07
|3,490
Hester Biosciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,719.85
|-1.35
|-0.08
|163
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|307.55
|11.45
|3.87
|88,425
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|311.9
|-4.60
|-1.45
|9,448
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|179
|-1.60
|-0.89
|17,421
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|103.65
|-1.36
|-1.30
|11,218
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|431
|-3.10
|-0.71
|24,822
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|865.9
|-7.20
|-0.82
|8,246
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,794
|28.70
|1.04
|1,535
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|469.9
|1.25
|0.27
|42,221
Kopran Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|235.9
|-2.55
|-1.07
|53,774
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,690.4
|19.90
|0.75
|419
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,930
|-66.50
|-3.33
|1,642
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|31.27
|-0.80
|-2.49
|38,175
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|396.25
|-3.45
|-0.86
|1,02,011
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|512.5
|-8.70
|-1.67
|10,490
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|111.3
|-1.65
|-1.46
|66,501
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
Medicamen Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|718
|-16.60
|-2.26
|1,471
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,365.3
|24.25
|1.81
|6,006
Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|38.75
|-0.09
|-0.23
|4,35,619
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,028.8
|-10.85
|-1.04
|17,172
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|902.8
|-10.95
|-1.20
|31,085
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|26.41
|0.05
|0.19
|40,883
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,788.45
|-46.40
|-1.21
|1,324
NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,314.55
|84.00
|3.77
|2,834
Novartis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|714.05
|-3.10
|-0.43
|1,472
Nureca Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|325.05
|0
|0
|3,093
Panacea Biotec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|134.85
|-1.45
|-1.06
|35,391
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,816.2
|-2.15
|-0.06
|726
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|103.75
|1.30
|1.27
|2,73,706
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,393
|-72.30
|-4.93
|16,289
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,872.9
|-3.55
|-0.07
|1,024
RPG Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,187.5
|-14.75
|-1.23
|5,063
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,097.05
|-9.80
|-0.14
|829
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|289.1
|1.50
|0.52
|1,565
Sequent Scientific Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|92.5
|-0.46
|-0.49
|40,109
Shalby Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|244.85
|1.45
|0.60
|1,35,603
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|371.15
|1.45
|0.39
|8,790
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|129
|0.80
|0.62
|12,980
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|358.5
|-2.30
|-0.64
|11,372
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|439.2
|-3.55
|-0.80
|13,758
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|250.8
|-5.85
|-2.28
|68,368
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|64.93
|0.09
|0.14
|36,541
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|513
|0.80
|0.16
|6,978
Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|8.64
|0.01
|0.12
|8,04,610
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|780.55
|7.40
|0.96
|33,769
Take Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|23.85
|0.40
|1.71
|2,68,303
Themis Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|1,612.05
|25.85
|1.63
|360
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|537.15
|1.20
|0.22
|2,653
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,789.85
|-53.65
|-2.91
|32,819
TTK Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,164.1
|-16.05
|-1.36
|68
Unichem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|417.95
|2.35
|0.57
|3,888
Venus Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|233
|2.85
|1.24
|2,646
Vimta Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|572
|-5.60
|-0.97
|2,909
Wockhardt Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|242.25
|4.40
|1.85
|85,733
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|615.95
|-9.50
|-1.52
|39,288