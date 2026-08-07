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51234.81 Closed
0.5+252.5 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
3
3M
10.4
6M
20.3
1Y
17.4
5Y
94.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.2512,785
SMS Pharmaceuticals		377.9020.705.8021,882
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		381.2018.755.173,98,942
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.501,20,467
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		692.0529.604.4724,377
Gufic BioSciences		420.0016.304.0424,745
Supriya Lifescience		924.8534.353.8612,892
Anuh Pharma		81.903.013.8214,368
Granules India		870.0031.803.7925,485
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.621,05,756
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		547.4515.702.958,727
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		167.804.652.852,38,566
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.677,21,046
Shilpa Medicare		759.6019.552.645,21,523
Wockhardt		2020.7047.702.4236,727
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1982.2046.102.386,928
Syncom Formulation (India)		13.480.292.202,25,561
Nectar Lifesciences		10.600.212.021,565
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010,603
Marksans Pharma		274.004.951.8462,390
Vimta Labs		653.9011.601.8110,218
Anthem Biosciences		840.0514.601.7726,491
Artemis Medicare Services		317.205.401.7329,640
Aarti Drugs		417.957.001.704,334
Fischer Medical Ventures		38.190.641.701,26,478
Rubicon Research		1558.8025.751.685,164
Hikal		225.553.201.4458,471
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.4020,06,886
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8201.00109.651.36261
Fermenta Biotech		559.007.401.3416,610
Strides Pharma Science		1007.0511.451.1518,827
Thyrocare Technologies		604.806.901.154,75,343
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138,011
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1568.0017.151.115,586
Windlas Biotech		882.109.601.102,115
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311,199
FDC		374.003.801.0321,155
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
Procter & Gamble Health		6149.3561.451.011,057
Health X Platform		316.553.000.967
Syngene International		403.453.450.865,70,145
Krsnaa Diagnostics		563.604.700.842,069
Morepen Laboratories		80.120.640.8116,76,413
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115,772
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		592.404.750.8122,127
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818,372
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
Viyash Scientific		275.002.100.7796,153
Orchid Pharma		1006.007.300.734,414
Corona Remedies		2060.9014.900.732,916
Senores Pharmaceuticals		1337.408.900.679,740
Aarti Pharmalabs		694.004.400.648,850
Healthcare Global Enterprises		674.654.150.6212,485
Natco Pharma		918.055.700.626,688
Alkem Laboratories		5643.4034.950.622,854
Nephrocare Health Services		693.453.450.503,066
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.003.150.398,88,945
Park Medi World		292.501.000.3429,655
Jubilant Pharmova		928.053.050.3310,233
Mankind Pharma		2439.008.100.339,284
Novartis India		1608.004.450.281,059
Alivus Life Sciences		1325.003.600.274,772
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
Ajanta Pharma		3480.208.200.245,434
Metropolis Healthcare		563.851.300.2310,105
Ipca Laboratories		1734.901.450.085,314
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		133.500.050.047,903
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital		5251.000.850.02187
3B BlackBio Dx		1203.00-1.00-0.08424
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018,244
Indegene		551.55-0.60-0.1154,711
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1924.15-3.05-0.164,738
Indoco Remedies		221.45-0.40-0.186,093
NGL Fine - Chem		3429.00-6.20-0.18213
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Piramal Pharma		207.90-0.40-0.194,55,651
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		869.00-1.75-0.207,931
Cipla		1472.00-3.00-0.2023,778
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4952.00-13.00-0.2612,155
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.00-3.00-0.2665,188
Caplin Point Laboratories		2577.15-7.40-0.291,898
Sanofi India		3341.15-10.00-0.301,489
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
Eris Lifesciences		1385.00-4.45-0.322,319
Laxmi Dental		217.40-1.05-0.486,646
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2287.00-12.00-0.5218,026
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-43.05-0.5268,704
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		829.65-4.95-0.5914,012
Suraksha Diagnostic		250.20-1.55-0.622,500
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		318.00-2.10-0.669,781
Shalby		160.70-1.10-0.682,581
Poly Medicure		1697.00-11.85-0.696,367
Bajaj Healthcare		327.00-2.50-0.766,930
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5833.00-50.55-0.86151
Tarsons Products		314.20-2.85-0.902,394
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1352.55-13.30-0.9735,934
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4512.35-45.90-1.01164
Panacea Biotec		413.00-4.60-1.105,162
Innova Captab		948.35-10.55-1.10980
Fabtech Technologies		148.90-1.70-1.134,863
RPG Life Sciences		2656.00-32.55-1.21308
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1554.30-21.00-1.337,665
Suven Life Sciences		314.25-4.55-1.4339,098
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		191.70-2.85-1.467,011
Concord Biotech		1353.35-21.65-1.578,907
Sigachi Industries		25.42-0.41-1.591,13,296
Hester Biosciences		2411.10-39.45-1.61219
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		502.35-8.30-1.634,924
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		325.00-5.60-1.6911,138
Biocon		430.00-7.50-1.711,99,075
Unichem Laboratories		487.45-8.90-1.791,069
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		119.45-2.70-2.211,81,059
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals		596.00-13.50-2.211,373
Gujarat Themis Biosyn		352.50-8.45-2.3421,011
Themis Medicare		110.00-2.65-2.35863
Pfizer		4783.00-118.35-2.41691
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		211.00-6.25-2.8852,383
GPT Healthcare		160.00-5.10-3.0913,074
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals		230.00-7.60-3.204,298
Bliss GVS Pharma		477.00-16.60-3.368,795
Sai Life Science		1366.05-49.20-3.482,57,195
Kwality Pharmaceuticals		2560.10-92.35-3.4817,152
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2412.25-93.35-3.7368,027
Kopran		181.40-9.00-4.7357,589
Shree Ganesh Remedies		619.00-33.85-5.1831,122
Wanbury		254.85-19.10-6.9722,420
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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