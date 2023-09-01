Follow Us

BSE HEALTHCARE

BSE Healthcare
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹27,726.03 Closed
-0.6-168.76 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

40
51
1W
0.3
1M
0.3
3M
16.1
6M
27.9
1Y
21.5
5Y
73.9
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
570.35-1.90-0.33
9,216
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,711.85-16.55-0.96
10,880
Albert David Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
797.952.400.30
645
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
80.73-0.68-0.84
48,675
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Anuh Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
133.95-1.65-1.22
38,355
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
328.15-2.80-0.85
21,326
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
4,315.2553.201.25
1,777
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3701.000.27
90,677
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
97.650.790.82
29,607
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,09944.204.19
14,511
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
158.051.751.12
60,228
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
818.59.451.17
3,466
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
380.62.150.57
6,494
Fermenta Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
158.550.550.35
20,048
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
325-6.90-2.08
28,808
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
703-7.20-1.01
19,319
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
301.84.251.43
35,838
Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
324.916.205.25
83,626
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
803.25-5.75-0.71
10,943
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3500.250.07
3,490
Hester Biosciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,719.85-1.35-0.08
163
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
307.5511.453.87
88,425
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
311.9-4.60-1.45
9,448
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
179-1.60-0.89
17,421
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
103.65-1.36-1.30
11,218
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
431-3.10-0.71
24,822
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
865.9-7.20-0.82
8,246
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,79428.701.04
1,535
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
469.91.250.27
42,221
Kopran Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
235.9-2.55-1.07
53,774
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,690.419.900.75
419
1,930-66.50-3.33
1,642
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
31.27-0.80-2.49
38,175
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
396.25-3.45-0.86
1,02,011
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
512.5-8.70-1.67
10,490
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
111.3-1.65-1.46
66,501
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
575.25-15.50-2.62
39,409
Medicamen Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
718-16.60-2.26
1,471
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,365.324.251.81
6,006
Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
38.75-0.09-0.23
4,35,619
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,028.8-10.85-1.04
17,172
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
902.8-10.95-1.20
31,085
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
26.410.050.19
40,883
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
3,788.45-46.40-1.21
1,324
NGL Fine - Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
2,314.5584.003.77
2,834
Novartis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
714.05-3.10-0.43
1,472
Nureca Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
325.0500
3,093
Panacea Biotec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
134.85-1.45-1.06
35,391
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,816.2-2.15-0.06
726
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
103.751.301.27
2,73,706
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,393-72.30-4.93
16,289
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,872.9-3.55-0.07
1,024
RPG Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,187.5-14.75-1.23
5,063
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,097.05-9.80-0.14
829
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
289.11.500.52
1,565
Sequent Scientific Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
92.5-0.46-0.49
40,109
Shalby Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
244.851.450.60
1,35,603
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
371.151.450.39
8,790
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1290.800.62
12,980
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
358.5-2.30-0.64
11,372
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
439.2-3.55-0.80
13,758
250.8-5.85-2.28
68,368
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
64.930.090.14
36,541
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5130.800.16
6,978
Syncom Formulation (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
8.640.010.12
8,04,610
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
780.557.400.96
33,769
Take Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
23.850.401.71
2,68,303
Themis Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1,612.0525.851.63
360
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
537.151.200.22
2,653
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,789.85-53.65-2.91
32,819
TTK Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,164.1-16.05-1.36
68
Unichem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
417.952.350.57
3,888
Venus Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2332.851.24
2,646
Vimta Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
572-5.60-0.97
2,909
Wockhardt Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
242.254.401.85
85,733
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
615.95-9.50-1.52
39,288

