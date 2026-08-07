Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25
|12,785
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|377.90
|20.70
|5.80
|21,882
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|18.75
|5.17
|3,98,942
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50
|1,20,467
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|692.05
|29.60
|4.47
|24,377
|Gufic BioSciences
|420.00
|16.30
|4.04
|24,745
|Supriya Lifescience
|924.85
|34.35
|3.86
|12,892
|Anuh Pharma
|81.90
|3.01
|3.82
|14,368
|Granules India
|870.00
|31.80
|3.79
|25,485
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62
|1,05,756
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|547.45
|15.70
|2.95
|8,727
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|167.80
|4.65
|2.85
|2,38,566
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|7,21,046
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.60
|19.55
|2.64
|5,21,523
|Wockhardt
|2020.70
|47.70
|2.42
|36,727
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1982.20
|46.10
|2.38
|6,928
|Syncom Formulation (India)
|13.48
|0.29
|2.20
|2,25,561
|Nectar Lifesciences
|10.60
|0.21
|2.02
|1,565
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|Marksans Pharma
|274.00
|4.95
|1.84
|62,390
|Vimta Labs
|653.90
|11.60
|1.81
|10,218
|Anthem Biosciences
|840.05
|14.60
|1.77
|26,491
|Artemis Medicare Services
|317.20
|5.40
|1.73
|29,640
|Aarti Drugs
|417.95
|7.00
|1.70
|4,334
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|38.19
|0.64
|1.70
|1,26,478
|Rubicon Research
|1558.80
|25.75
|1.68
|5,164
|Hikal
|225.55
|3.20
|1.44
|58,471
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|6.15
|1.40
|20,06,886
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8201.00
|109.65
|1.36
|261
|Fermenta Biotech
|559.00
|7.40
|1.34
|16,610
|Strides Pharma Science
|1007.05
|11.45
|1.15
|18,827
|Thyrocare Technologies
|604.80
|6.90
|1.15
|4,75,343
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3296.75
|36.80
|1.13
|8,011
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1568.00
|17.15
|1.11
|5,586
|Windlas Biotech
|882.10
|9.60
|1.10
|2,115
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11,199
|FDC
|374.00
|3.80
|1.03
|21,155
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|Procter & Gamble Health
|6149.35
|61.45
|1.01
|1,057
|Health X Platform
|316.55
|3.00
|0.96
|7
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|5,70,145
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|563.60
|4.70
|0.84
|2,069
|Morepen Laboratories
|80.12
|0.64
|0.81
|16,76,413
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1115.20
|8.95
|0.81
|15,772
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|592.40
|4.75
|0.81
|22,127
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1899.00
|15.20
|0.81
|8,372
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4,070
|Viyash Scientific
|275.00
|2.10
|0.77
|96,153
|Orchid Pharma
|1006.00
|7.30
|0.73
|4,414
|Corona Remedies
|2060.90
|14.90
|0.73
|2,916
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|1337.40
|8.90
|0.67
|9,740
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|694.00
|4.40
|0.64
|8,850
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|674.65
|4.15
|0.62
|12,485
|Natco Pharma
|918.05
|5.70
|0.62
|6,688
|Alkem Laboratories
|5643.40
|34.95
|0.62
|2,854
|Nephrocare Health Services
|693.45
|3.45
|0.50
|3,066
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.00
|3.15
|0.39
|8,88,945
|Park Medi World
|292.50
|1.00
|0.34
|29,655
|Jubilant Pharmova
|928.05
|3.05
|0.33
|10,233
|Mankind Pharma
|2439.00
|8.10
|0.33
|9,284
|Novartis India
|1608.00
|4.45
|0.28
|1,059
|Alivus Life Sciences
|1325.00
|3.60
|0.27
|4,772
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Ajanta Pharma
|3480.20
|8.20
|0.24
|5,434
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.85
|1.30
|0.23
|10,105
|Ipca Laboratories
|1734.90
|1.45
|0.08
|5,314
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|133.50
|0.05
|0.04
|7,903
|Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital
|5251.00
|0.85
|0.02
|187
|3B BlackBio Dx
|1203.00
|-1.00
|-0.08
|424
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18,244
|Indegene
|551.55
|-0.60
|-0.11
|54,711
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1924.15
|-3.05
|-0.16
|4,738
|Indoco Remedies
|221.45
|-0.40
|-0.18
|6,093
|NGL Fine - Chem
|3429.00
|-6.20
|-0.18
|213
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Piramal Pharma
|207.90
|-0.40
|-0.19
|4,55,651
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|869.00
|-1.75
|-0.20
|7,931
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4952.00
|-13.00
|-0.26
|12,155
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2577.15
|-7.40
|-0.29
|1,898
|Sanofi India
|3341.15
|-10.00
|-0.30
|1,489
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|Eris Lifesciences
|1385.00
|-4.45
|-0.32
|2,319
|Laxmi Dental
|217.40
|-1.05
|-0.48
|6,646
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2287.00
|-12.00
|-0.52
|18,026
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-43.05
|-0.52
|68,704
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|829.65
|-4.95
|-0.59
|14,012
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|250.20
|-1.55
|-0.62
|2,500
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|318.00
|-2.10
|-0.66
|9,781
|Shalby
|160.70
|-1.10
|-0.68
|2,581
|Poly Medicure
|1697.00
|-11.85
|-0.69
|6,367
|Bajaj Healthcare
|327.00
|-2.50
|-0.76
|6,930
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|5833.00
|-50.55
|-0.86
|151
|Tarsons Products
|314.20
|-2.85
|-0.90
|2,394
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1352.55
|-13.30
|-0.97
|35,934
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4512.35
|-45.90
|-1.01
|164
|Panacea Biotec
|413.00
|-4.60
|-1.10
|5,162
|Innova Captab
|948.35
|-10.55
|-1.10
|980
|Fabtech Technologies
|148.90
|-1.70
|-1.13
|4,863
|RPG Life Sciences
|2656.00
|-32.55
|-1.21
|308
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1554.30
|-21.00
|-1.33
|7,665
|Suven Life Sciences
|314.25
|-4.55
|-1.43
|39,098
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|191.70
|-2.85
|-1.46
|7,011
|Concord Biotech
|1353.35
|-21.65
|-1.57
|8,907
|Sigachi Industries
|25.42
|-0.41
|-1.59
|1,13,296
|Hester Biosciences
|2411.10
|-39.45
|-1.61
|219
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|502.35
|-8.30
|-1.63
|4,924
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|325.00
|-5.60
|-1.69
|11,138
|Biocon
|430.00
|-7.50
|-1.71
|1,99,075
|Unichem Laboratories
|487.45
|-8.90
|-1.79
|1,069
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|119.45
|-2.70
|-2.21
|1,81,059
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|596.00
|-13.50
|-2.21
|1,373
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|352.50
|-8.45
|-2.34
|21,011
|Themis Medicare
|110.00
|-2.65
|-2.35
|863
|Pfizer
|4783.00
|-118.35
|-2.41
|691
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|211.00
|-6.25
|-2.88
|52,383
|GPT Healthcare
|160.00
|-5.10
|-3.09
|13,074
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|230.00
|-7.60
|-3.20
|4,298
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|477.00
|-16.60
|-3.36
|8,795
|Sai Life Science
|1366.05
|-49.20
|-3.48
|2,57,195
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|2560.10
|-92.35
|-3.48
|17,152
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2412.25
|-93.35
|-3.73
|68,027
|Kopran
|181.40
|-9.00
|-4.73
|57,589
|Shree Ganesh Remedies
|619.00
|-33.85
|-5.18
|31,122
|Wanbury
|254.85
|-19.10
|-6.97
|22,420