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List of Hospital Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hospital companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hospital stocks here.

Hospital Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		381.2018.755.17398.94
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.62105.76
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		547.4515.702.958.73
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.67721.05
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010.60
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311.20
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818.37
Healthcare Global Enterprises		674.654.150.6212.49
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.003.150.39888.95
Metropolis Healthcare		563.851.300.2310.11
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital		5251.000.850.020.19
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1924.15-3.05-0.164.74
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.19190.32
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		869.00-1.75-0.207.93
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		318.00-2.10-0.669.78
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5833.00-50.55-0.860.15
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1352.55-13.30-0.9735.93
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1554.30-21.00-1.337.67
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		119.45-2.70-2.21181.06
GPT Healthcare		160.00-5.10-3.0913.07
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Hospital sector stocks today are Indraprastha Medical Corporation (up 5.17%) and Aster DM Quality Care (up 3.62%). On the other hand, the top losers include GPT Healthcare (down 3.09%) and KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) (down 2.21%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hospital sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Hospital Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund29.59Max Healthcare Institute14.10
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund24.97Apollo Hospitals Enterprise22.73
LIC MF Healthcare Fund24.42Apollo Hospitals Enterprise17.97
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund23.76Apollo Hospitals Enterprise22.16
UTI Healthcare Fund23.11Apollo Hospitals Enterprise19.11

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