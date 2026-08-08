Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hospital companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hospital stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|18.75
|5.17
|398.94
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62
|105.76
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|547.45
|15.70
|2.95
|8.73
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|721.05
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10.60
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11.20
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1899.00
|15.20
|0.81
|8.37
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|674.65
|4.15
|0.62
|12.49
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.00
|3.15
|0.39
|888.95
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.85
|1.30
|0.23
|10.11
|Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital
|5251.00
|0.85
|0.02
|0.19
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1924.15
|-3.05
|-0.16
|4.74
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|190.32
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|869.00
|-1.75
|-0.20
|7.93
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|318.00
|-2.10
|-0.66
|9.78
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|5833.00
|-50.55
|-0.86
|0.15
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1352.55
|-13.30
|-0.97
|35.93
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1554.30
|-21.00
|-1.33
|7.67
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|119.45
|-2.70
|-2.21
|181.06
|GPT Healthcare
|160.00
|-5.10
|-3.09
|13.07
The top gainers among the Hospital sector stocks today are Indraprastha Medical Corporation (up 5.17%) and Aster DM Quality Care (up 3.62%). On the other hand, the top losers include GPT Healthcare (down 3.09%) and KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) (down 2.21%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hospital sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund
|29.59
|Max Healthcare Institute
|14.10
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|24.97
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|22.73
|LIC MF Healthcare Fund
|24.42
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|17.97
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund
|23.76
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|22.16
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|23.11
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|19.11