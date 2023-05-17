scorecardresearch
L&TFH, IOC, HAL, Servotech among 62 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Nifty and Sensex were trading in the red today. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 417.10 points or 0.95% to 43,486.60 and Nifty IT plunged 376.45 points or 1.33% to 27,839.55.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Stocks at 52 week highs and lows
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBIN and Infosys were among the most active equities on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1% in the intraday trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 159.85 points or 0.87% to 18,126.65 and BSE Sensex plunged 571.25 points or 0.92% to 61,361.22. In broader markets, the Nifty 100 tumbled 0.87%, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.71% and Nifty Total Market dropped 0.72%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 417.10 points or 0.95% to 43,486.60, Nifty Financial Service was down 221.75 points or 1.14% to 19,217.25, Nifty IT tanked 376.45 points or 1.33% to 27,839.55, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 47.10 points or 1.16% to 4,002.60 and Nifty Realty dropped 8.05 points or 1.71% to 464.05. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were among the most active stocks on NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

HeroMotocorp, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, UPL, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Asia Paints, TCS, Apollo Hospital, Infosys, SBI Life and Tata Steel were the top laggards.

Volume Gainers

LIC Housing Finance, Abans Holdings, NDL Ventures, Amber Enterprises India, Kaynes Technology India, Tanla Platforms, Excel Industries, Globus Spirits, MIRC Electronics, HCL Infosystems, Shakti Pumps (India), Zen Technologies, Orient Bell, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Karur Vysya Bank, Precision Wires India, Exide Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Megastar Foods, Pritika Auto Industries and The Anup Engineering were the volume gainers.

Price Band Hitters

Andhra Cements, AKI India, Aurionpro Solutions, Avro India, JITF Infralogistics, Servotech Power Systems, Binani Industries, Focus Lighting and Fixtures and Nakoda Group of Industries were among 46 stocks that hit the upper price band. On the other hand, Adani Total Gas, Ace Integrated Solutions, Goyal Aluminiums, Hindprakash Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Pansari Developers and TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power were among 35 stocks that hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Cera Sanitaryware  Polycab India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mtar Technologies, Inox Wind Energy Cyient, Ami Organics, Kaynes Technology India, Bharat Dynamics, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Ujjivan Financial Services, Max Ventures and Industries, Heritage Foods, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Indian Oil Corporation, Servotech Power Systems, Andhra Cements, Housing & Urban Development Corporation were among the 62 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

V-Mart Retail, PVR INOX, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, IPCA Laboratories, Race Eco Chain, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, SEL Manufacturing Company, and Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 14:18 IST

Stock Market