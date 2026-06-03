Railway sector stock Jupiter Wagons is in focus after its March quarter earnings disappointed expectations. While the company continues to benefit from India’s railway manufacturing push and localisation efforts, global brokerage Jefferies believes several near-term challenges could limit the stock’s upside.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 200 earlier. The target suggests a downside of around 23% from the current market price.

Jefferies report added that the company’s long-term growth outlook remains linked to its wheel manufacturing business and railway component expansion plans. However, delays in project execution and weaker-than-expected operating performance have prompted Jefferies to remain cautious.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the brokerage maintained an ‘Underperformed’ rating –

Earnings miss raises fresh concerns

The Q4FY26 earnings turned out to be weaker than expected for Jupiter Wagons.

The brokerage house Jefferies in its report added that the company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) came in significantly below estimates as wagon deliveries slowed during the quarter.

Jefferies noted, “Jupiter Wagons’ March 2026 Quarter EBITDA was 32% below Jefferies estimates due to weak wagon sales, partially offset by 19% YoY growth in wheelset sales.”

The weakness was primarily driven by a sharp decline in wagon sales. As per the brokerage report, wagon volumes fell 43% year-on-year due to supply-chain-related challenges, which weighed heavily on profitability despite healthy gross margins.

The brokerage further highlighted, “Negative operating leverage impacted EBITDA growth.”

Wagon order book provides visibility, but execution remains crucial

Jupiter Wagons continues to have a sizeable order book.

Jefferies report added that the company currently has orders for around 7,400 wagons, which provides earnings visibility over the coming financial year.

However, Jefferies believes execution will be the key factor to watch.

The brokerage noted that easing supply-chain bottlenecks will be critical if the company is to convert its order book into revenue growth over the next few quarters.

Wheel manufacturing project remains the biggest monitorable

One of the biggest reasons behind Jefferies’ cautious stance is the delay in the company’s wheel manufacturing project in Odisha.

As per Jefferies report, the project is now expected to begin interim operations only in the fourth quarter of FY27, compared with the earlier expectation of the second quarter.

Jefferies stated, “Wheel manufacturing is the key growth driver for the company, and thus, project progress is a key monitorable.”

The brokerage added that full commissioning is now expected only by the end of FY28.

Management, however, remains optimistic regarding the project’s timeline.

Jefferies report added, “Management maintains that the project will be commissioned by FY28E.”

New ventures

Apart from wagon manufacturing, Jupiter Wagons is also expanding into railway components and other related businesses.

According to the brokerage report, the company’s component manufacturing joint ventures are still in the early stages of development and are yet to make a meaningful contribution.

Jefferies observed that operations at subsidiary businesses have expanded rapidly, with revenues increasing sharply during the year.

The company is also exploring opportunities in marine containers under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Jefferies noted, “The company is keen to diversify into Marine containers on the back of the Government’s Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme.”

However, the brokerage added that further details on the business opportunity are still awaited.

Why Jefferies remains cautious

Following the quarterly earnings miss, Jefferies has reduced its earnings estimates for FY27 and 2028.

The brokerage said, “We cut FY27E-28E EPS by 4-9% to reflect March 2026 Quarter miss.”

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