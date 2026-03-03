Facebook Pixel Code
Rossell Techsys Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROSSELL TECHSYS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rossell Techsys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹725.25 Closed
0.01₹ 0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rossell Techsys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹665.10₹740.00
₹725.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.50₹839.35
₹725.25
Open Price
₹665.10
Prev. Close
₹725.15
Volume
5,517

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rossell Techsys has gained 6.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 169.51%.

Rossell Techsys’s current P/E of 128.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rossell Techsys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rossell Techsys		6.678.55-5.17-0.83177.0811.626.82
Bharat Electronics		4.313.3612.2719.8276.2867.9054.84
Hindustan Aeronautics		-0.03-11.63-10.91-11.2124.0043.1748.01
Bharat Dynamics		2.26-3.78-14.55-13.3829.3638.8646.24
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-1.83-6.82-7.34-5.1795.5675.6161.76
Data Patterns (India)		3.6023.1011.0525.99123.6834.0633.55
Zen Technologies		1.65-0.22-2.50-9.2429.3970.4572.39
MTAR Technologies		-0.9114.8848.85156.46193.5529.1228.06
Astra Microwave Products		6.633.728.94-6.0361.9855.2848.65
Apollo Micro Systems		-10.27-14.27-20.98-29.4694.2488.7979.44
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		2.11-4.5810.47-11.5547.9019.0411.81
AXISCADES Technologies		-2.2022.856.105.40107.6966.7797.88
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		6.992.46-3.051.8062.0142.3122.08
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		-4.19-9.80-12.34-17.93-10.71-14.78-9.15
Avantel		-1.94-7.17-7.36-12.6134.9477.8685.71
Sika Interplant Systems		-2.368.673.95-17.54111.88101.6968.49
DCX Systems		2.041.57-0.37-35.58-22.500.90-10.74
ideaForge Technology		8.372.05-2.31-14.2528.40-30.06-19.30
NIBE		0.43-2.05-0.49-17.137.8037.25118.58
CFF Fluid Control		0.75-1.19-13.00-17.8933.7742.4323.64

Over the last one year, Rossell Techsys has gained 177.08% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossell Techsys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).

Rossell Techsys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rossell Techsys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5687.06705.28
10693.3700.77
20705.96695.01
50658.77680.5
100674.15663.64
200607.63595.26

Rossell Techsys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rossell Techsys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.77%, FII holding unchanged at 1.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rossell Techsys Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,12,7000.8362.01

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Rossell Techsys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTRossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 4:37 PM ISTRossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 4:24 PM ISTRossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 3:18 PM ISTRossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 6:33 PM ISTRossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299WB2022PLC258641 and registration number is 258641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Mohan Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rishab Mohan Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Digant Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Ghei
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shobhana Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Talari Suvarna Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rossell Techsys Share Price

What is the share price of Rossell Techsys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell Techsys is ₹725.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rossell Techsys?

The Rossell Techsys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rossell Techsys?

The market cap of Rossell Techsys is ₹2,733.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rossell Techsys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossell Techsys are ₹740.00 and ₹665.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossell Techsys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell Techsys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell Techsys is ₹839.35 and 52-week low of Rossell Techsys is ₹231.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rossell Techsys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rossell Techsys has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 8.34% for the past month, -6.46% over 3 months, 169.51% over 1 year, 11.62% across 3 years, and 6.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rossell Techsys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossell Techsys are 128.83 and 18.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rossell Techsys News

