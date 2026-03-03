Here's the live share price of Rossell Techsys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rossell Techsys has gained 6.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 169.51%.
Rossell Techsys’s current P/E of 128.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rossell Techsys
|6.67
|8.55
|-5.17
|-0.83
|177.08
|11.62
|6.82
|Bharat Electronics
|4.31
|3.36
|12.27
|19.82
|76.28
|67.90
|54.84
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|-0.03
|-11.63
|-10.91
|-11.21
|24.00
|43.17
|48.01
|Bharat Dynamics
|2.26
|-3.78
|-14.55
|-13.38
|29.36
|38.86
|46.24
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-1.83
|-6.82
|-7.34
|-5.17
|95.56
|75.61
|61.76
|Data Patterns (India)
|3.60
|23.10
|11.05
|25.99
|123.68
|34.06
|33.55
|Zen Technologies
|1.65
|-0.22
|-2.50
|-9.24
|29.39
|70.45
|72.39
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.91
|14.88
|48.85
|156.46
|193.55
|29.12
|28.06
|Astra Microwave Products
|6.63
|3.72
|8.94
|-6.03
|61.98
|55.28
|48.65
|Apollo Micro Systems
|-10.27
|-14.27
|-20.98
|-29.46
|94.24
|88.79
|79.44
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|2.11
|-4.58
|10.47
|-11.55
|47.90
|19.04
|11.81
|AXISCADES Technologies
|-2.20
|22.85
|6.10
|5.40
|107.69
|66.77
|97.88
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|6.99
|2.46
|-3.05
|1.80
|62.01
|42.31
|22.08
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|-4.19
|-9.80
|-12.34
|-17.93
|-10.71
|-14.78
|-9.15
|Avantel
|-1.94
|-7.17
|-7.36
|-12.61
|34.94
|77.86
|85.71
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-2.36
|8.67
|3.95
|-17.54
|111.88
|101.69
|68.49
|DCX Systems
|2.04
|1.57
|-0.37
|-35.58
|-22.50
|0.90
|-10.74
|ideaForge Technology
|8.37
|2.05
|-2.31
|-14.25
|28.40
|-30.06
|-19.30
|NIBE
|0.43
|-2.05
|-0.49
|-17.13
|7.80
|37.25
|118.58
|CFF Fluid Control
|0.75
|-1.19
|-13.00
|-17.89
|33.77
|42.43
|23.64
Over the last one year, Rossell Techsys has gained 177.08% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossell Techsys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|687.06
|705.28
|10
|693.3
|700.77
|20
|705.96
|695.01
|50
|658.77
|680.5
|100
|674.15
|663.64
|200
|607.63
|595.26
In the latest quarter, Rossell Techsys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.77%, FII holding unchanged at 1.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,12,700
|0.83
|62.01
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Rossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 4:37 PM IST
|Rossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 4:24 PM IST
|Rossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 3:18 PM IST
|Rossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 6:33 PM IST
|Rossell Techsys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Rossell Techsys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299WB2022PLC258641 and registration number is 258641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 259.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossell Techsys is ₹725.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rossell Techsys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rossell Techsys is ₹2,733.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossell Techsys are ₹740.00 and ₹665.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossell Techsys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossell Techsys is ₹839.35 and 52-week low of Rossell Techsys is ₹231.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rossell Techsys has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 8.34% for the past month, -6.46% over 3 months, 169.51% over 1 year, 11.62% across 3 years, and 6.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossell Techsys are 128.83 and 18.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.