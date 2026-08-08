What is the share price of NIBE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIBE is ₹1,411.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NIBE? The NIBE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIBE? The market cap of NIBE is ₹2,187.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NIBE? Today’s highest and lowest price of NIBE are ₹1,447.90 and ₹1,401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIBE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIBE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIBE is ₹1,849.80 and 52-week low of NIBE is ₹810.00 as on .

How has the NIBE performed historically in terms of returns? The NIBE has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 33.32% over 3 months, -11.58% over 1 year, 46.59% across 3 years, and 78.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIBE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIBE are 388.49 and 6.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global