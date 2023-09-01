Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
|2.73
|12.13
|14.05
|-0.38
|1.22
|96.21
|-26.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NIBE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100PN2005PLC205813 and registration number is 046929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NIBE Ltd. is ₹599.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NIBE Ltd. is 105.49 and PB ratio of NIBE Ltd. is 49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIBE Ltd. is ₹505.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIBE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIBE Ltd. is ₹564.90 and 52-week low of NIBE Ltd. is ₹275.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.