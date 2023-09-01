Follow Us

NIBE Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIBE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹505.30 Closed
-1.88-9.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NIBE Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.30₹517.00
₹505.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹564.90
₹505.30
Open Price
₹517.00
Prev. Close
₹515.00
Volume
13,224

NIBE Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1513.1
  • R2520.9
  • R3524.8
  • Pivot
    509.2
  • S1501.4
  • S2497.5
  • S3489.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5433.55504.37
  • 10442.39492.96
  • 20432.7474.4
  • 50367.43436.1
  • 100223.53408.73
  • 200134.44370.69

NIBE Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

NIBE Ltd. Share Holdings

NIBE Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NIBE Ltd.

NIBE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100PN2005PLC205813 and registration number is 046929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manjusha Ganesh Nibe
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Krishna Gadade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NIBE Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NIBE Ltd.?

The market cap of NIBE Ltd. is ₹599.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NIBE Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NIBE Ltd. is 105.49 and PB ratio of NIBE Ltd. is 49.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NIBE Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIBE Ltd. is ₹505.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIBE Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIBE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIBE Ltd. is ₹564.90 and 52-week low of NIBE Ltd. is ₹275.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

