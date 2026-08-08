Here's the live share price of NIBE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NIBE has declined 11.58% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, NIBE has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,385.11
|1,391.15
|10
|1,452.75
|1,420.58
|20
|1,505.72
|1,469.06
|50
|1,554.95
|1,463.28
|100
|1,284.41
|1,371.54
|200
|1,204.37
|1,309.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NIBE saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.45%, while DII stake increased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 11.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|NIBE - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|NIBE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|NIBE - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|NIBE - Clarification sought from NIBE Ltd
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|NIBE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Source: Dion Global
NIBE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100PN2005PLC205813 and registration number is 205813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIBE is ₹1,411.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIBE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NIBE is ₹2,187.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NIBE are ₹1,447.90 and ₹1,401.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIBE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIBE is ₹1,849.80 and 52-week low of NIBE is ₹810.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIBE has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 33.32% over 3 months, -11.58% over 1 year, 46.59% across 3 years, and 78.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIBE are 388.49 and 6.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global