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NIBE Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIBE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NIBE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,411.00 Closed
-0.77₹ -10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NIBE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,401.00₹1,447.90
₹1,411.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹810.00₹1,849.80
₹1,411.00
Open Price
₹1,401.00
Prev. Close
₹1,421.90
Volume
5,367

Source: Dion Global

NIBE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NIBE has declined 11.58% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, NIBE has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

NIBE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NIBE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,385.111,391.15
101,452.751,420.58
201,505.721,469.06
501,554.951,463.28
1001,284.411,371.54
2001,204.371,309.05

Source: Dion Global

NIBE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NIBE saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.45%, while DII stake increased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 11.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NIBE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTNIBE - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTNIBE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 09, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTNIBE - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 09, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTNIBE - Clarification sought from NIBE Ltd
Jun 25, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTNIBE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Source: Dion Global

About NIBE

NIBE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100PN2005PLC205813 and registration number is 205813. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkateswara Gowtama Mannava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Manoj Mimani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Krishna Gadade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dasharath Ram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soonil V Bhokare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NIBE Share Price

What is the share price of NIBE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIBE is ₹1,411.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NIBE?

The NIBE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIBE?

The market cap of NIBE is ₹2,187.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NIBE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NIBE are ₹1,447.90 and ₹1,401.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIBE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIBE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIBE is ₹1,849.80 and 52-week low of NIBE is ₹810.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NIBE performed historically in terms of returns?

The NIBE has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 33.32% over 3 months, -11.58% over 1 year, 46.59% across 3 years, and 78.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIBE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIBE are 388.49 and 6.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NIBE News

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