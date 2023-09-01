Follow Us

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CFF FLUID CONTROL LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | BSE
₹448.50 Closed
521.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.50₹448.50
₹448.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.00₹427.15
₹448.50
Open Price
₹435.00
Prev. Close
₹427.15
Volume
1,31,200

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1456.17
  • R2463.83
  • R3479.17
  • Pivot
    440.83
  • S1433.17
  • S2417.83
  • S3410.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.75397.62
  • 1018.38382.99
  • 209.19361.64
  • 503.67294.05
  • 1001.840
  • 2000.920

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.6048.04144.08144.08144.08144.08144.08
2.701.51131.75155.44369.23991.45991.45
8.0735.3682.4095.01139.21174.92115.41
3.2930.5478.7386.65160.82315.60675.64
11.734.6717.8519.1550.1762.4619.09
-17.753.65-3.40-29.94-21.18-18.35-80.96
0.20-20.2716.5228.7722.24175.0311.13
3.5129.2743.4835.3654.92170.7335.96

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Share Holdings

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About CFF Fluid Control Ltd.

Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Menon
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Rajnish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CFF Fluid Control Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CFF Fluid Control Ltd.?

The market cap of CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is ₹873.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CFF Fluid Control Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is 25.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CFF Fluid Control Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is ₹448.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFF Fluid Control Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFF Fluid Control Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is ₹427.15 and 52-week low of CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

