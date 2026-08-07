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CFF Fluid Control Share Price

NSE
BSE

CFF FLUID CONTROL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of CFF Fluid Control along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹999.90 Closed
-2.32₹ -23.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CFF Fluid Control Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹992.00₹1,050.00
₹999.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.00₹1,030.00
₹999.90
Open Price
₹1,032.00
Prev. Close
₹1,023.70
Volume
54,400

Source: Dion Global

CFF Fluid Control Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CFF Fluid Control has gained 68.65% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, CFF Fluid Control has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

CFF Fluid Control Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CFF Fluid Control Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5958.83992.9
10957.73972.14
20915.82939.57
50834.36868.02
100755.13792.09
200670.05718.29

Source: Dion Global

CFF Fluid Control Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CFF Fluid Control remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CFF Fluid Control Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTCFF Fluid Control - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTCFF Fluid Control - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Dividend
Jul 16, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTCFF Fluid Control - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Board Of India (Listing
Jul 16, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTCFF Fluid Control - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 16, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTCFF Fluid Control - Notice Of 14Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About CFF Fluid Control

CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28990MH2012PLC227023 and registration number is 227023. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Makkar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Menon
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Prakash
    Independent Director

FAQs on CFF Fluid Control Share Price

What is the share price of CFF Fluid Control?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFF Fluid Control is ₹999.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CFF Fluid Control?

The CFF Fluid Control is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CFF Fluid Control?

The market cap of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,947.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CFF Fluid Control?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CFF Fluid Control are ₹1,050.00 and ₹992.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFF Fluid Control?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFF Fluid Control stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,030.00 and 52-week low of CFF Fluid Control is ₹445.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CFF Fluid Control performed historically in terms of returns?

The CFF Fluid Control has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, 13.68% for the past month, 25.9% over 3 months, 68.65% over 1 year, 42.64% across 3 years, and 40.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control are 49.68 and 7.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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