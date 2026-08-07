What is the share price of CFF Fluid Control? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFF Fluid Control is ₹999.90 as on .

What kind of stock is CFF Fluid Control? The CFF Fluid Control is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CFF Fluid Control? The market cap of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,947.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CFF Fluid Control? Today’s highest and lowest price of CFF Fluid Control are ₹1,050.00 and ₹992.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CFF Fluid Control? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFF Fluid Control stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,030.00 and 52-week low of CFF Fluid Control is ₹445.00 as on .

How has the CFF Fluid Control performed historically in terms of returns? The CFF Fluid Control has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, 13.68% for the past month, 25.9% over 3 months, 68.65% over 1 year, 42.64% across 3 years, and 40.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control are 49.68 and 7.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global