Here's the live share price of CFF Fluid Control along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CFF Fluid Control has gained 68.65% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, CFF Fluid Control has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|958.83
|992.9
|10
|957.73
|972.14
|20
|915.82
|939.57
|50
|834.36
|868.02
|100
|755.13
|792.09
|200
|670.05
|718.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CFF Fluid Control remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.66%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|CFF Fluid Control - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|CFF Fluid Control - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Dividend
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|CFF Fluid Control - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Board Of India (Listing
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|CFF Fluid Control - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|CFF Fluid Control - Notice Of 14Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Source: Dion Global
CFF Fluid Control Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28990MH2012PLC227023 and registration number is 227023. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CFF Fluid Control is ₹999.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CFF Fluid Control is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,947.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CFF Fluid Control are ₹1,050.00 and ₹992.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CFF Fluid Control stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CFF Fluid Control is ₹1,030.00 and 52-week low of CFF Fluid Control is ₹445.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CFF Fluid Control has shown returns of -2.32% over the past day, 13.68% for the past month, 25.9% over 3 months, 68.65% over 1 year, 42.64% across 3 years, and 40.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control are 49.68 and 7.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global