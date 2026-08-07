Here's the live share price of AXISCADES Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AXISCADES Technologies has gained 16.75% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, AXISCADES Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,541.51
|1,572.82
|10
|1,553.22
|1,567.79
|20
|1,567.95
|1,588.6
|50
|1,722.93
|1,666.72
|100
|1,740.21
|1,670.54
|200
|1,561.27
|1,571.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AXISCADES Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.03%, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding rose to 1.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,64,400
|0.22
|28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|AXISCADES Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|AXISCADES Technologi - Intimation Regarding Completion Of Acquisition Of The Land From Telangana State Industrial Infrastruct
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|AXISCADES Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|AXISCADES Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|AXISCADES Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1990PLC084435 and registration number is 084435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,593.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AXISCADES Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹6,775.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AXISCADES Technologies are ₹1,631.95 and ₹1,582.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AXISCADES Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹2,210.00 and 52-week low of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,061.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AXISCADES Technologies has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 3.48% for the past month, -25.49% over 3 months, 16.75% over 1 year, 48.43% across 3 years, and 79.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies are 94.21 and 9.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global