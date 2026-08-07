What is the share price of AXISCADES Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,593.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AXISCADES Technologies? The AXISCADES Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AXISCADES Technologies? The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹6,775.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AXISCADES Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of AXISCADES Technologies are ₹1,631.95 and ₹1,582.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AXISCADES Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AXISCADES Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹2,210.00 and 52-week low of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,061.00 as on .

How has the AXISCADES Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The AXISCADES Technologies has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 3.48% for the past month, -25.49% over 3 months, 16.75% over 1 year, 48.43% across 3 years, and 79.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies are 94.21 and 9.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global