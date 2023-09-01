Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1990PLC084435 and registration number is 084435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,163.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 189.16 and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹562.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹135.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.