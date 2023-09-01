What is the Market Cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,163.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 189.16 and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 13.85 as on .

What is the share price of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹562.55 as on .