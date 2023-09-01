Follow Us

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Share Price

AXISCADES TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹562.55 Closed
0.633.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.45₹585.00
₹562.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.10₹605.00
₹562.55
Open Price
₹567.95
Prev. Close
₹559.05
Volume
86,398

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1586.52
  • R2608.03
  • R3631.07
  • Pivot
    563.48
  • S1541.97
  • S2518.93
  • S3497.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5206.12553.59
  • 10185.4550.43
  • 20176.95537.62
  • 50161.55496.12
  • 100143.11442.85
  • 200131.9373.08

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Acquisition
    AXISCADES Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Update on Acquisition.
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:45 AM

About AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1990PLC084435 and registration number is 084435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. David Bradley
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Krishnamurthi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. David Abikzir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Walker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharadhi Chandra Babupampapathy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Gande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mariam Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D R Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,163.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 189.16 and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is 13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹562.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is ₹135.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

