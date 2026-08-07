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AXISCADES Technologies Share Price

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BSE

AXISCADES TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of AXISCADES Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,593.00 Closed
-2.39₹ -38.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AXISCADES Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,582.40₹1,631.95
₹1,593.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,061.00₹2,210.00
₹1,593.00
Open Price
₹1,631.95
Prev. Close
₹1,631.95
Volume
8,289

Source: Dion Global

AXISCADES Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AXISCADES Technologies has gained 16.75% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, AXISCADES Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

AXISCADES Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AXISCADES Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,541.511,572.82
101,553.221,567.79
201,567.951,588.6
501,722.931,666.72
1001,740.211,670.54
2001,561.271,571.37

Source: Dion Global

AXISCADES Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AXISCADES Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.03%, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding rose to 1.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AXISCADES Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,64,4000.2228

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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AXISCADES Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTAXISCADES Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTAXISCADES Technologi - Intimation Regarding Completion Of Acquisition Of The Land From Telangana State Industrial Infrastruct
Jul 18, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTAXISCADES Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 12, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTAXISCADES Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTAXISCADES Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About AXISCADES Technologies

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1990PLC084435 and registration number is 084435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Venkitachalam
    Non Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanmoy Chakrabarty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mariam Mathew
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on AXISCADES Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of AXISCADES Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,593.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AXISCADES Technologies?

The AXISCADES Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AXISCADES Technologies?

The market cap of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹6,775.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AXISCADES Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AXISCADES Technologies are ₹1,631.95 and ₹1,582.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AXISCADES Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AXISCADES Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹2,210.00 and 52-week low of AXISCADES Technologies is ₹1,061.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AXISCADES Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The AXISCADES Technologies has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, 3.48% for the past month, -25.49% over 3 months, 16.75% over 1 year, 48.43% across 3 years, and 79.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AXISCADES Technologies are 94.21 and 9.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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