Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.75
|396.80
|12.20
|5,48,769
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|828.90
|4.54
|8,915
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|4,76,760
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|40.85
|3.82
|32,552
|Apar Industries
|16551.00
|429.55
|2.66
|7,700
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|1,59,001
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9,625
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7,508
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Thermax
|4053.75
|63.45
|1.59
|7,597
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2,162
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57,573
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18,357
|Waaree Energies
|2703.55
|8.55
|0.32
|1,21,676
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3,200
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|1,00,761
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4,377
|LMW
|16695.00
|19.85
|0.12
|175
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1,032
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|516
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-1.10
|-0.19
|9,506
|Siemens
|3950.00
|-9.00
|-0.23
|23,087
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6,398
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|AIA Engineering
|4780.00
|-15.25
|-0.32
|2,094
|Data Patterns (India)
|4375.50
|-15.50
|-0.35
|23,767
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2720.00
|-12.45
|-0.46
|813
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|-0.55
|-0.70
|8,58,827
|Zen Technologies
|1724.25
|-12.85
|-0.74
|29,678
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3,189
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77,914
|Finolex Cables
|1020.00
|-14.45
|-1.40
|12,996
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.85
|-13.45
|-1.56
|9,249
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26,375
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39,357
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-82.65
|-3.68
|1,35,049
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.25
|-81.50
|-9.41
|4,63,928