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79282.73 Closed
0.3+237.06 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.9
1M
1.3
3M
-1.3
6M
14.8
1Y
16.9
5Y
236.1
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.205,48,769
PTC Industries		19068.55828.904.548,915
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232,552
Apar Industries		16551.00429.552.667,700
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869,625
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757,508
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
Thermax		4053.7563.451.597,597
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792,162
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357,573
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418,357
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.321,21,676
SKF India		1523.304.200.283,200
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.231,00,761
Astral		1442.102.100.154,377
LMW		16695.0019.850.12175
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Timken India		3343.450.500.011,032
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
Elgi Equipments		588.30-1.10-0.199,506
Siemens		3950.00-9.00-0.2323,087
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276,398
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
AIA Engineering		4780.00-15.25-0.322,094
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523,767
SKF India (Industrial)		2720.00-12.45-0.46813
Inox Wind		77.95-0.55-0.708,58,827
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429,678
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Supreme Industries		3425.00-35.00-1.013,189
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677,914
Finolex Cables		1020.00-14.45-1.4012,996
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.85-13.45-1.569,249
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826,375
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.681,35,049
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.25-81.50-9.414,63,928
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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