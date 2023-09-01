Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,128
|-9.40
|-0.83
|8,908
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|491.5
|0.85
|0.17
|36,213
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,094.4
|-4.10
|-0.37
|12,560
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|476.25
|1.75
|0.37
|88,273
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|274.45
|-1.30
|-0.47
|1,49,431
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|15,180.8
|-124.55
|-0.81
|637
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,203.6
|83.10
|1.62
|13,809
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|494.1
|1.85
|0.38
|35,533
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,146
|-66.85
|-1.28
|1,094
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|591
|-5.55
|-0.93
|66,187
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|24.98
|0.38
|1.54
|3,43,11,749
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,800
|-10.70
|-0.38
|1,304
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,198
|-70.50
|-2.16
|2,751
V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|313.65
|-0.70
|-0.22
|52,121