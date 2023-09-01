Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE Capital Goods Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE CAPITAL GOODS

BSE Capital Goods
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹45,406.56 Closed
0.42+190.84 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

12
15
1W
3.2
1M
3.5
3M
22.1
6M
32.6
1Y
39.9
5Y
139.8
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,696.63.600.10
806
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,128-9.40-0.83
8,908
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
491.50.850.17
36,213
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,094.4-4.10-0.37
12,560
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
476.251.750.37
88,273
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,262.5-11.20-0.49
1,326
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
274.45-1.30-0.47
1,49,431
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
15,180.8-124.55-0.81
637
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,203.683.101.62
13,809
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
494.11.850.38
35,533
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,146-66.85-1.28
1,094
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
591-5.55-0.93
66,187
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
24.980.381.54
3,43,11,749
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,800-10.70-0.38
1,304
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,198-70.50-2.16
2,751
V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
313.65-0.70-0.22
52,121

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data