Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of space companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on space stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|20.40
|3.08
|95.81
|Astra Microwave Products
|1839.90
|38.25
|2.12
|8.78
|Sasken Technologies
|1924.55
|8.45
|0.44
|0.74
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18.86
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39.00
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|153.09
|Walchandnagar Industries
|230.80
|-0.70
|-0.30
|25.54
|Data Patterns (India)
|4375.50
|-15.50
|-0.35
|23.77
|Shyam Telecom
|15.79
|-0.06
|-0.38
|0.04
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Avantel
|163.50
|-0.95
|-0.58
|84.42
The top gainers among the Space sector stocks today are Cyient DLM (up 3.08%) and Astra Microwave Products (up 2.12%). On the other hand, the top losers include Avantel (down 0.58%) and Shyam Telecom (down 0.38%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Space sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|7.77
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|8.72
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|6.50
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|11.37
|Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund
|6.27
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|9.39
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|6.15
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|8.64
|Invesco India Focused Fund
|4.57
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.41