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List of Space Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of space companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on space stocks here.

Space Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Cyient DLM		683.1520.403.0895.81
Astra Microwave Products		1839.9038.252.128.78
Sasken Technologies		1924.558.450.440.74
Cyient		856.702.300.2718.86
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339.00
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.28153.09
Walchandnagar Industries		230.80-0.70-0.3025.54
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523.77
Shyam Telecom		15.79-0.06-0.380.04
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Avantel		163.50-0.95-0.5884.42
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Space sector stocks today are Cyient DLM (up 3.08%) and Astra Microwave Products (up 2.12%). On the other hand, the top losers include Avantel (down 0.58%) and Shyam Telecom (down 0.38%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Space sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Space Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund7.77Hindustan Aeronautics8.72
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund6.50Hindustan Aeronautics11.37
Motilal Oswal BSE Quality Index Fund6.27Hindustan Aeronautics9.39
Franklin India Opportunities Fund6.15Hindustan Aeronautics8.64
Invesco India Focused Fund4.57Hindustan Aeronautics5.41

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