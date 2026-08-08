What is the share price of Sika Interplant Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,095.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sika Interplant Systems? The Sika Interplant Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sika Interplant Systems? The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹2,321.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sika Interplant Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sika Interplant Systems are ₹1,140.00 and ₹1,088.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sika Interplant Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sika Interplant Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,365.00 and 52-week low of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹755.05 as on .

How has the Sika Interplant Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Sika Interplant Systems has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -7.73% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 92.72% across 3 years, and 62.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems are 63.42 and 14.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global