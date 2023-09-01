Follow Us

SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,155.10 Closed
-2-23.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,155.10₹1,160.00
₹1,155.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹520.00₹1,336.30
₹1,155.10
Open Price
₹1,160.00
Prev. Close
₹1,178.65
Volume
7,160

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,158.37
  • R21,161.63
  • R31,163.27
  • Pivot
    1,156.73
  • S11,153.47
  • S21,151.83
  • S31,148.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5711.821,198.5
  • 10717.271,156.2
  • 20714.671,055.92
  • 50724.73890.59
  • 100732.76785.05
  • 200745.77726.64

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.2459.2594.90102.4056.14414.75614.79
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190KA1985PLC007363 and registration number is 007363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of airplanes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Sikka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kunal Sikka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. C G Krishnadas Nair
    Director
  • Mr. R N Chawhan
    Director
  • Mr. S Santhanam
    Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Sikka
    Director

FAQs on Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹489.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 47.28 and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 5.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹1,155.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹1,336.30 and 52-week low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹520.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

