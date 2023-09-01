What is the Market Cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹489.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 47.28 and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 5.73 as on .

What is the share price of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹1,155.10 as on .