Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.24
|59.25
|94.90
|102.40
|56.14
|414.75
|614.79
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190KA1985PLC007363 and registration number is 007363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of airplanes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹489.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 47.28 and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is 5.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹1,155.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹1,336.30 and 52-week low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is ₹520.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.