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Sika Interplant Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sika Interplant Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,095.00 Closed
-1.60₹ -17.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sika Interplant Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,088.90₹1,140.00
₹1,095.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹755.05₹1,365.00
₹1,095.00
Open Price
₹1,140.00
Prev. Close
₹1,112.75
Volume
2,680

Source: Dion Global

Sika Interplant Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sika Interplant Systems has declined 4.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Sika Interplant Systems has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Sika Interplant Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sika Interplant Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,106.551,113.68
101,129.521,120.46
201,154.251,124.85
501,057.921,086.52
1001,006.511,043.65
200998.661,008.62

Source: Dion Global

Sika Interplant Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sika Interplant Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sika Interplant Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTSika Interplant - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTSika Interplant - Notice Of The 40Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 21, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSika Interplant - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTSika Interplant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSika Interplant - Clarification On Price Movement

Source: Dion Global

About Sika Interplant Systems

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190KA1985PLC007363 and registration number is 007363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of airplanes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Sikka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kunal Sikka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anuradha Sikka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G V S Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Jayapal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sika Interplant Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Sika Interplant Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,095.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sika Interplant Systems?

The Sika Interplant Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sika Interplant Systems?

The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹2,321.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sika Interplant Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sika Interplant Systems are ₹1,140.00 and ₹1,088.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sika Interplant Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sika Interplant Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,365.00 and 52-week low of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹755.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sika Interplant Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sika Interplant Systems has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -7.73% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 92.72% across 3 years, and 62.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems are 63.42 and 14.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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