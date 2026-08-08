Here's the live share price of Sika Interplant Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sika Interplant Systems has declined 4.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Sika Interplant Systems has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,106.55
|1,113.68
|10
|1,129.52
|1,120.46
|20
|1,154.25
|1,124.85
|50
|1,057.92
|1,086.52
|100
|1,006.51
|1,043.65
|200
|998.66
|1,008.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sika Interplant Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 3.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Sika Interplant - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Sika Interplant - Notice Of The 40Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Sika Interplant - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Sika Interplant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Sika Interplant - Clarification On Price Movement
Source: Dion Global
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190KA1985PLC007363 and registration number is 007363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of airplanes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,095.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sika Interplant Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹2,321.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sika Interplant Systems are ₹1,140.00 and ₹1,088.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sika Interplant Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹1,365.00 and 52-week low of Sika Interplant Systems is ₹755.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sika Interplant Systems has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -7.73% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, -4.31% over 1 year, 92.72% across 3 years, and 62.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems are 63.42 and 14.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global