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List of Drone Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of drone companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on drone stocks here.

Drone Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.770.280.8957.07
DCM Shriram		1017.458.650.862.91
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Dhanuka Agritech		1024.857.000.691.83
Infosys		1173.107.900.68427.81
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
DCM Shriram Industries		42.770.170.405.42
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624.84
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.28153.09
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429.68
ideaForge Technology		908.25-12.20-1.3330.09
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations		36.19-0.53-1.4432.00
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1275.70-41.55-3.1590.98
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Drone sector stocks today are Bharat Forge (up 1.97%) and RattanIndia Enterprises (up 0.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 3.15%) and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations (down 1.44%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Drone sector here.

Drone Sector News

More Drone News

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