Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of drone companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on drone stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.77
|0.28
|0.89
|57.07
|DCM Shriram
|1017.45
|8.65
|0.86
|2.91
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1024.85
|7.00
|0.69
|1.83
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|427.81
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|0.17
|0.40
|5.42
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24.84
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|153.09
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Zen Technologies
|1724.25
|-12.85
|-0.74
|29.68
|ideaForge Technology
|908.25
|-12.20
|-1.33
|30.09
|Droneacharya Aerial Innovations
|36.19
|-0.53
|-1.44
|32.00
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1275.70
|-41.55
|-3.15
|90.98
The top gainers among the Drone sector stocks today are Bharat Forge (up 1.97%) and RattanIndia Enterprises (up 0.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 3.15%) and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations (down 1.44%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Drone sector here.