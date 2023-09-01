Follow Us

Avantel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVANTEL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹253.95 Closed
3.849.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avantel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.25₹256.00
₹253.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.80₹273.70
₹253.95
Open Price
₹247.00
Prev. Close
₹244.55
Volume
2,55,091

Avantel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.75
  • R2265.25
  • R3274.5
  • Pivot
    250.5
  • S1245
  • S2235.75
  • S3230.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5313.36248.15
  • 10312.05239.55
  • 20303.52220.94
  • 50288.25186.91
  • 100286.53155.87
  • 200263.81124.67

Avantel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
5.658.1715.7428.507.70-7.319.24
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Avantel Ltd. Share Holdings

Avantel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avantel Ltd.

Avantel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1990PLC011334 and registration number is 011334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Abburi Sarada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abburi Siddhartha Sagar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Eluru Bala Venkata Ramana Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Myneni Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yalamanchili Kishore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Nandigam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramchander Vyasabhattu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avantel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avantel Ltd.?

The market cap of Avantel Ltd. is ₹2,59.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avantel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avantel Ltd. is 61.12 and PB ratio of Avantel Ltd. is 18.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avantel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avantel Ltd. is ₹253.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avantel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avantel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avantel Ltd. is ₹273.70 and 52-week low of Avantel Ltd. is ₹49.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

