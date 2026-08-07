What is the share price of Avantel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avantel is ₹163.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Avantel? The Avantel is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avantel? The market cap of Avantel is ₹4,344.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avantel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avantel are ₹167.20 and ₹162.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avantel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avantel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avantel is ₹215.00 and 52-week low of Avantel is ₹117.70 as on .

How has the Avantel performed historically in terms of returns? The Avantel has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -8.09% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 26.4% over 1 year, 44.0% across 3 years, and 68.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avantel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avantel are 252.94 and 12.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global