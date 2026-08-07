Here's the live share price of Avantel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avantel has gained 26.74% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Avantel has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.15
|163.54
|10
|163.46
|164.34
|20
|170.56
|167.04
|50
|171.91
|167.6
|100
|158.92
|163.55
|200
|157.94
|158.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avantel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.14%, FII holding rose to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Avantel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Avantel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Letters Sent To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With The
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Avantel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Avantel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Avantel - Reconstitution Of The Committees Of The Board
Source: Dion Global
Avantel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1990PLC011334 and registration number is 011334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avantel is ₹163.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avantel is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avantel is ₹4,344.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avantel are ₹167.20 and ₹162.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avantel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avantel is ₹215.00 and 52-week low of Avantel is ₹117.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avantel has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -8.09% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 26.4% over 1 year, 44.0% across 3 years, and 68.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avantel are 252.94 and 12.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global