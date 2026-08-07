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Avantel Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVANTEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Space

Here's the live share price of Avantel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.50 Closed
-0.58₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avantel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.85₹167.20
₹163.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.70₹215.00
₹163.50
Open Price
₹164.95
Prev. Close
₹164.45
Volume
84,416

Source: Dion Global

Avantel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avantel has gained 26.74% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Avantel has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Avantel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avantel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.15163.54
10163.46164.34
20170.56167.04
50171.91167.6
100158.92163.55
200157.94158.7

Source: Dion Global

Avantel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avantel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.14%, FII holding rose to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Avantel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTAvantel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 17, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTAvantel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Letters Sent To Shareholders Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With The
Jul 17, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTAvantel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 11, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTAvantel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 11, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTAvantel - Reconstitution Of The Committees Of The Board

Source: Dion Global

About Avantel

Avantel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1990PLC011334 and registration number is 011334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Abburi Vidyasagar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Abburi Sarada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abburi Siddhartha Sagar
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Ajit T Kalghatgi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harita Vasireddi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Myneni Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramchander Vyasabhattu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K Tamilmani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. MLN Acharyulu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avantel Share Price

What is the share price of Avantel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avantel is ₹163.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avantel?

The Avantel is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avantel?

The market cap of Avantel is ₹4,344.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avantel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avantel are ₹167.20 and ₹162.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avantel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avantel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avantel is ₹215.00 and 52-week low of Avantel is ₹117.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avantel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avantel has shown returns of -0.85% over the past day, -8.09% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, 26.4% over 1 year, 44.0% across 3 years, and 68.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avantel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avantel are 252.94 and 12.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Avantel News

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