Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|5.65
|8.17
|15.74
|28.50
|7.70
|-7.31
|9.24
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Avantel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200AP1990PLC011334 and registration number is 011334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Avantel Ltd. is ₹2,59.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avantel Ltd. is 61.12 and PB ratio of Avantel Ltd. is 18.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avantel Ltd. is ₹253.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avantel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avantel Ltd. is ₹273.70 and 52-week low of Avantel Ltd. is ₹49.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.