Defence stocks started the week on a strong note after the government’s top defence procurement body cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore. The move pushed the Nifty Defence Index more than 1% higher intraday, with almost all constituents trading in positive territory.

Defence sector stocks rally

Among the biggest gainers in the defence sector include key Nifty winners today. Bharat Dynamics climbed nearly 3%, Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced more than 2% in the intraday trading session.

Similarly, on the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Solar Industries India also traded higher in the intraday trading session. The rally also spread to companies such as Paras Defence & Space Technologies, Data Patterns, Zen Technologies, ideaForge Technology, MTAR Technologies, Astra Microwave Products and Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

ALSO READ From BSE to Apollo Hospitals: Why Motilal Oswal is pivoting to midcaps in Q1FY27

The rally came after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple procurement proposals. An Acceptance of Necessity is the government’s in-principle approval that allows the procurement process to move to the tendering stage. It is not a final purchase order but marks the first major step before contracts are awarded.

Air defence, drones and missiles dominate the new approvals

According to the Ministry of Defence, the approvals cover a wide range of indigenous military systems for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

For the Army, the council approved systems including the Akash Tarang Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Electronic Warfare System, Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems, Active Protection Systems for tanks and jet-powered loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones.

The Navy received approvals for Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems, Multi-Influence Ground Mines, and a Land-Based Testing Facility that will support the development of next-generation electric propulsion technologies for warships.

Why investors are watching defence companies closely

Although an Acceptance of Necessity does not immediately generate revenue for companies, it provides visibility into future procurement plans.

Companies such as BEL, Bharat Dynamics and Data Patterns have strong exposure to defence electronics, radars, surveillance systems and missile programmes.

Meanwhile, Paras Defence, Zen Technologies and ideaForge have established businesses in anti-drone technologies and unmanned systems. Solar Industries has expanded its defence business through explosives and loitering munitions, while HAL remains a key player in aerospace and surveillance platforms.

Brokerages see a long-term structural opportunity

According to the brokerage report by PL Capital, India’s defence industry is moving beyond assembling military platforms and is increasingly focusing on developing indigenous technologies.

PL Capital in its report said, “India’s defence ecosystem is entering a structural multi-year growth phase driven by indigenization, deep tech innovation, and rising export opportunities.”

It further noted, “75% of defence capital procurement is reserved for domestic sourcing,” while adding that “Defence value creation is increasingly migrating toward software, AI algorithms, electronic warfare and command-and-control systems, rather than pure manufacturing capabilities.”

PL Capital also highlighted that “Learnings from Operation Sindoor have accelerated procurement priorities and shortened the adoption cycle for indigenous drones, counter-drone systems and autonomous technologies.”

According to the report, companies with strong research and development capabilities and proprietary technologies are likely to benefit as procurement increasingly shifts towards advanced electronics, artificial intelligence and mission-critical defence systems.

Defence sector: Motilal Oswal remains constructive

The brokerage house Motilal Oswal believes recent geopolitical developments could create additional opportunities for defence manufacturers.

Motilal Oswal in its report, added, “With a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift toward the replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms.”

It added, “We expect these orders, along with large platform orders, to start materializing during FY27.”

While maintaining a positive outlook on the sector, the brokerage said, “We maintain our positive stance on the defence sector and Bharat Electronics remains our top buy in this space.”