BSE Information Technology Share Price

BSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

BSE Information Technology
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹31,850.25 Closed
1.02+322.01 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

40
21
1W
1.9
1M
4.1
3M
8
6M
6.9
1Y
12
5Y
106.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3i Infotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
32.820.070.21
1,29,293
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
334.42.750.83
1,31,580
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,590.917.201.09
4,273
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,077.4-0.85-0.08
25,160
Allied Digital Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
1341.200.90
18,214
ASM Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
482.64.851.02
7,549
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,062.550.454.98
2,957
Aurum Proptech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
133-0.20-0.15
10,570
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
528.118.253.58
2,84,549
Black Box Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
220.256.402.99
37,467
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
16.08-0.84-4.96
31,32,344
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5.890.284.99
3,89,317
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8053.600.45
4,529
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Control Print Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
79021.802.84
10,420
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
24.26-0.53-2.14
16,69,234
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
127.95-0.70-0.54
4,606
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,71578.404.79
32,241
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
560.85-2.60-0.46
18,976
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
34.14-1.79-4.98
41,253
D-Link (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3270.950.29
15,459
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
498.15-1.35-0.27
12,694
Expleo Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,356.95-7.30-0.54
3,653
FCS Software Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2.330.010.43
13,19,011
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
167.854.903.01
3,70,853
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
924.6-2.85-0.31
14,135
HCL Infosystems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
18.130.070.39
1,48,682
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
732.95-2.50-0.34
33,582
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
90.03-0.89-0.98
3,28,821
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,201.1526.752.28
88,448
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
455.329.006.80
7,10,133
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5,302.8106.752.05
30,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,448.8542.100.96
11,050
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,366.2-7.45-0.31
10,957
MosChip Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
96.473.453.71
8,05,956
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
Nelco Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
815.111.951.49
9,426
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
824.65-39.45-4.57
50,226
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,008.153.450.34
2,739
Onward Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
567.153.300.59
2,909
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,14038.250.93
2,522
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,556.45188.103.50
18,392
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
219.05-2.05-0.93
43,798
Ramco Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2853.751.33
10,321
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
618.518.553.09
15,938
R Systems International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
489.955.101.05
5,894
Sasken Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
983.142.554.52
4,128
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,040.05-4.80-0.46
6,829
Subex Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
35.78-0.35-0.97
7,30,918
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
967.1-8.75-0.90
53,815
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Vakrangee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
15.580.080.52
17,01,673
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
Xchanging Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
91.30.460.51
23,286
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
89-1.24-1.37
3,479
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
533.957.201.37
93,613

