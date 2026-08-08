Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of digital companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on digital stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|1534.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|230.25
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88.30
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|169.00
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6.93
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|391.09
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|15371.29
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29.75
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|427.81
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|529.19
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|132.28
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|350.03
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18.86
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24.84
|Intellect Design Arena
|722.70
|0.70
|0.10
|22.59
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4.77
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10.54
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88.76
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|115.60
|One97 Communications
|1441.00
|-6.50
|-0.45
|265.85
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2.42
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|273.74
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32.27
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|14433.97
|Affle 3I
|1643.25
|-45.70
|-2.71
|30.07
|Sonata Software
|318.65
|-14.70
|-4.41
|160.65
The top gainers among the Digital sector stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sonata Software (down 4.41%) and Affle 3I (down 2.71%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Digital sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund
|99.84
|Infosys
|-8.03