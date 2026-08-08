Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Digital Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of digital companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on digital stocks here.

Digital Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.841534.09
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53230.25
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088.30
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.42169.00
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006.93
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.91391.09
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.8715371.29
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829.75
Infosys		1173.107.900.68427.81
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.67529.19
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.59132.28
Wipro		186.700.800.43350.03
Cyient		856.702.300.2718.86
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624.84
Intellect Design Arena		722.700.700.1022.59
Bharti Hexacom		1514.000.600.044.77
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410.54
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174.61
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588.76
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.27115.60
One97 Communications		1441.00-6.50-0.45265.85
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502.42
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.54273.74
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932.27
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.6614433.97
Affle 3I		1643.25-45.70-2.7130.07
Sonata Software		318.65-14.70-4.41160.65
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Digital sector stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sonata Software (down 4.41%) and Affle 3I (down 2.71%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Digital sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Digital Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund99.84Infosys-8.03

Digital Sector News

More Digital News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse