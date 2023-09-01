Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|74.84
|-1.42
|-1.86
|23,18,215
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|181.65
|6.70
|3.83
|6,11,916
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|120.45
|0.50
|0.42
|95,396
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|766
|2.65
|0.35
|11,717
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|5,302.8
|106.75
|2.05
|30,367
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|69.29
|0.92
|1.35
|8,12,121
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,556.45
|188.10
|3.50
|18,392
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,778.9
|-13.15
|-0.73
|81,172
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,552.85
|-17.70
|-1.13
|19,956
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|392.45
|-4.90
|-1.23
|21,468
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|168.65
|-2.85
|-1.66
|2,10,256
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|620.6
|3.60
|0.58
|49,131
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|967.1
|-8.75
|-0.90
|53,815
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|1,851.65
|61.25
|3.42
|1,67,436
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.81
|4.34
|23,97,506
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
Tejas Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|858
|-14.20
|-1.63
|76,179
TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|49.05
|0.98
|2.04
|27,95,099
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|10.03
|0.98
|10.83
|18,38,20,911
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014