Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88,298
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|1,69,004
|HFCL
|208.00
|4.10
|2.01
|12,40,015
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|8,34,832
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45,611
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|3,91,091
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|1,53,71,289
|Tanla Platforms
|614.20
|4.95
|0.81
|43,108
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|5,29,187
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|1,32,276
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|3,50,030
|Tejas Networks
|523.65
|1.35
|0.26
|43,766
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4,773
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|23,996
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4,612
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|1,15,596
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11,243
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.21
|-0.53
|2,00,006
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15,927
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|Route Mobile
|528.90
|-4.90
|-0.92
|13,002
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|-0.37
|-1.24
|69,836
|PVR INOX
|1124.30
|-18.10
|-1.58
|15,040
|Prime Focus
|287.40
|-4.90
|-1.68
|98,229
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18,011