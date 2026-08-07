Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE TECK Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE TECK

BSE TECK
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
15832.24 Closed
0.75+117.87 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.3
1M
7.7
3M
6.9
6M
-10.2
1Y
-6.6
5Y
13.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088,298
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.421,69,004
HFCL		208.004.102.0112,40,015
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.788,34,832
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745,611
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.871,53,71,289
Tanla Platforms		614.204.950.8143,108
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.675,29,187
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Wipro		186.700.800.433,50,030
Tejas Networks		523.651.350.2643,766
Bharti Hexacom		1514.000.600.044,773
Just Dial		682.000.200.0323,996
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174,612
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.271,15,596
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611,243
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.21-0.532,00,006
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
Route Mobile		528.90-4.90-0.9213,002
Network18 Media & Investments		29.54-0.37-1.2469,836
PVR INOX		1124.30-18.10-1.5815,040
Prime Focus		287.40-4.90-1.6898,229
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
view more

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse