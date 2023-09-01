Follow Us

BSE TECK Share Price

NSE
BSE
BSE TECK

BSE TECK
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹14,185.12 Closed
0.99+138.51 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

20
8
1W
1.3
1M
2.9
3M
7.4
6M
4.9
1Y
8.5
5Y
82.2
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
74.84-1.42-1.86
23,18,215
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
181.656.703.83
6,11,916
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
120.450.500.42
95,396
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
7662.650.35
11,717
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5,302.8106.752.05
30,367
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
69.290.921.35
8,12,121
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,556.45188.103.50
18,392
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,778.9-13.15-0.73
81,172
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,552.85-17.70-1.13
19,956
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
392.45-4.90-1.23
21,468
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
168.65-2.85-1.66
2,10,256
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
620.63.600.58
49,131
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
967.1-8.75-0.90
53,815
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1,851.6561.253.42
1,67,436
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
91.63.814.34
23,97,506
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Tejas Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
858-14.20-1.63
76,179
TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
49.050.982.04
27,95,099
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.030.9810.83
18,38,20,911
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014

