Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of HCL group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on HCL group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|132.28
|International Data Management
|37.61
|0
|0
|0.01
|Universal Office Automation
|5.55
|-0.02
|-0.36
|0.00
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|HCL Infosystems
|11.43
|-0.18
|-1.55
|52.12
The top gainers among the HCL group stocks today are HCL Technologies (up 0.59%). On the other hand, the top losers include HCL Infosystems (down 1.55%) and Universal Office Automation (down 0.36%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
HCL Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and service.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the HCL group here.
Aside of the HCL Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.