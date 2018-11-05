Petrol prices cut by 22 paise in Delhi today; total cut reaches over Rs 4 in 19 days

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.47 per litre and Rs 75.02 per litre, respectively. (reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Continuing the price cut, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday once again slashed the petrol and diesel prices in the last 19 days on softer international rates. The petrol and diesel prices today in Delhi are Rs 78.56 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 73.16 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai today are Rs 84.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 76.67 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21), respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.47 per litre and Rs 75.02 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 81.61 per litre and Rs 77.34 per litre, respectively.

The petrol price has been cut by more Rs 4 per litre and diesel by over Rs 2.50 in the last 19 days. The petrol price Sunday was cut by 21 paise a litre and diesel by 17 paise, according to IOCL data. The fuel rate are on decline since October 18.

Meanwhile, the international oil prices fell on Monday as the start to US sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow some countries to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.39 per barrel at 0142 GMT on Monday, down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $62.61 a barrel, Reuters said. Brent has lost more than 16 percent in value since early October, while WTI has declined by more than 18 percent since then.