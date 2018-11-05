Petrol prices cut by 22 paise in Delhi today; total cut reaches over Rs 4 in 19 days

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 9:01 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: Continuing the price cut, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday once again slashed the petrol and diesel prices in the last 19 days on softer international rates.

Petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities, Petrol prices today, Crude Prices, IOCL, BPCL, HPCLThe petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.47 per litre and Rs 75.02 per litre, respectively. (reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: Continuing the price cut, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday once again slashed the petrol and diesel prices in the last 19 days on softer international rates. The petrol and diesel prices today in Delhi are Rs 78.56 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 73.16 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai today are Rs 84.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 76.67 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21), respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.47 per litre and Rs 75.02 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 81.61 per litre and Rs 77.34 per litre, respectively.

Also read: Stocks to track today: SBI, GAIL, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ONGC, Strides Pharma Science

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The petrol price has been cut by more Rs 4 per litre and diesel by over Rs 2.50 in the last 19 days. The petrol price Sunday was cut by 21 paise a litre and diesel by 17 paise, according to IOCL data. The fuel rate are on decline since October 18.

Meanwhile, the international oil prices fell on Monday as the start to US sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow some countries to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.39 per barrel at 0142 GMT on Monday, down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $62.61 a barrel, Reuters said. Brent has lost more than 16 percent in value since early October, while WTI has declined by more than 18 percent since then.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol prices cut by 22 paise in Delhi today; total cut reaches over Rs 4 in 19 days
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition