Petrol and diesel price today 16 April 2021: Fuel cost unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi here

Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged today after seeing a cut in rates yesterday. Fuel prices were trimmed yesterday after having remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days earlier. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 90.40 per litre, 16 paise cheaper than Wednesday, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Crude Oil price up 6% this week

Improved oil demand has halted the drop in oil prices that was seen earlier last week. Crude oil prices were down on Friday morning but were up on a weekly basis. US WTI crude futures traded at $63.27 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were up at $66.77 per barrel, according to Reuters. “Oil markets continued to bask in the afterglow of more bullish demand forecasts from the agencies and a more significant than expected fall in US crude inventories suggesting demand in the US is on the mend. And with miles driven on the US highways up for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, it means we are well on the way to bountiful US summer driving season that could come close to matching the summer of 2019,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi.