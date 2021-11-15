Petrol and diesel price November 15: Rates unchanged for 11th day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on November 15 were left unchanged by OMCs. Price on Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata continues to sit above Rs 100 per litre mark.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel have been left unchanged for the 12th day straight on Monday by Oil Marketing Companies. Last reduction in fuel price came on Diwali as center and state governments decided to cut taxes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. Rates were reduced as center government cut excise duty on fuel and state governments trimmed VAT. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 109.98 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.14 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol price still sits above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 101.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.43 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 104.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.79 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 109.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.31 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 100.58 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.01 per litre\
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 108.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.62 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 95.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.01 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 95.99 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.76 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 94.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.90 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 95.90 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.11 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil price slipped on Monday under expectations of higher supply. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $81.59 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $80.21 a barrel.
