Mango output to be up 4.2% on year this season

Amid the arrival of mangoes, the prices of which are very high in the NCR, the government has released its first forecast, saying the production of the ‘king of fruits’ is likely to increase 4.2% to 21.12 million tonne in the 2020-21 crop year ending June. This may ease the sentiments and market prices may drop as summer progresses, even as supplies from northern states like Uttar Pradesh will begin from May.

The mango production was 20.26 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year (July-June). Total production of horticultural crops – fruits, vegetables, aromatics and medicinal plants, plantation crops, spices and flowers — is estimated to increase to 326.57 million tonne in 2020-21, up by 1.8% from last year, the agriculture ministry said in a statement releasing the first advance estimates of horticulture crops.

Total fruits production in the country is likely to increase to 103.22 million tonne, up by 1.2% from last year. Production of overall vegetables in the country is pegged higher at 193.60 million tonne, 2.5% increase, year-on-year.

Production of other summer fruits — muskmelon and watermelon — is estimated to be slightly lower than the previous year. Muskmelon output is estimated to be 1.30 million tonne this year as against 1.36 million tonne last year, while that of watermelon output estimated to be 3.12 million tonne as against 3.15 million tonne last year. Banana output is also pegged higher at 33.75 million tonne for the crop year 2020-21, compared with 32.59 million tonne last year.

Among key vegetables, production of two main kitchen staples — potato and onion — is estimated higher from over the last year. Onion production is expected to increase to 26.29 million tonne this year from 26.09 million tonne last year, while that of potato output is likely to increase to 53.11 million tonne from 48.56 million tonne last year. In case of tomato, the production is pegged slightly lower to 20.14 million tonne this year from 21.17 million tonne last year.

Honey production is estimated to remain flat at 1,20,000 tonne this year, whereas spice output is estimated to be slightly lower at 10.2 million tonne this year against 10.3 million tonne. Flower production, both cut and loose varieties, is seen at 2.8 million tonne, down from 3 million tonne. Production of select plantation crops such as arecanut, cashewnut, cocoa and coconut is likely to be 15.8 million tonne from 15.7 million tonne.