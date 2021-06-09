Maharashta emerges as top exporter of bananas

Maharashtra’s exports have been valued at Rs 455.50 crore, while Kerala’s exports of the commodity are valued at Rs 103.87 crore.

Maharashtra has become the country’s largest exporter of bananas between April 2020 and February 2021, with exports crossing 1.34 lakh tonne. The country’s banana exports have crossed 1.91 lakh tonne in the same period.

In the South, Kerala has exported 18,868.14 tonne, followed by Tamil Nadu at 6,280.52 tonne. Uttar Pradesh has exported 20,924.93 tonne, while West Bengal has exported 3,532.77 tonne.

The total value of banana exports for this period is around Rs 615.8 crore.

Govind Hande, technical advisor, Maharashtra Agriculture Department, pointed out that although Maharashtra cultivates banana on 90,000 hectare as compared to 8 lakh hectare across the country and the variety grown by the state is popular in export markets. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are other major banana growers.

This season, there is demand for bananas grown in Parbhani and Nanded districts. Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Solapur are major banana-growing regions in Maharashtra but 20-30% of the crop here has been damaged due to rains, he said.

So far, around 1,600 containers (each container has 20 tonne capacity) has been shipped out of Jalgaon region. Indian bananas are in great demand in Iran, Iraq, Muscat and Bahrain and also Europe to some extent.

Exporters received a maximum of `1,700 per quintal and minimum of `1,200 per quintal this season. Around 580 containers have been exported from Sahada taluka in Nandurbar district. In 2019, around 700 containers were exported from Jalgaon in addition to some 200 tonne from Nanded district to Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Dubai and Oman.

Hande said that the crop has been now been included in ‘traceability’ system set up by the Centre for the export of grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, vegetables and citrus fruits.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) has developed a software called ‘Banana Net’ and the implementation of the system will begin from July 1. Maharashtra accounts for nearly 70% most of the country’s banana exports and the establishment of Banana Net is expected to give it a boost.

Hande pointed out that the country’s banana exports have grown from 35,000 tonne four years ago to 1.91 lakh tonne in 2020-21. Of this, Maharashtra’s share is around 70%. Considering this, Maharashtra Agriculture Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and director of horticulture Kailash Mote approached Apeda to launch Banana Net. A farmer from Solapur said bananas are in great demand in Europe and the traceability system will help boost exports. India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but still remains a minor exporter.