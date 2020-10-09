Smog towers in Delhi to fight air pollution! After Anand Vihar, Connaught Place to get latest installation

The smog tower at Connaught Place is in addition to the Central government’s smog tower coming up in Anand Vihar.

As the air quality in the national capital turned “poor” earlier this week, the Delhi government on Friday decided to install a smog tower at Connaught Place, one of the main business centres in the city, in order to fight air pollution.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 215, which falls in the poor category (AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor); this is for the first time in over three months that the air quality of the city has dropped to the poor category.

The smog tower at Connaught Place is in addition to the Central government’s smog tower coming up in Anand Vihar. “This tower will suck the air from the top and release filtered air near the ground,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing as reported by ANI.

Kejriwal informed that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to install a ‘smog tower’ in Connaught Place to fight air pollution. The government has stationed Rs 20 crore for this, he said. The smog tower will come up in 10 months, Kejriwal said.

In the past few years, Delhi has been witnessing poor air quality, especially during the winter, mainly due to a spike in stubble burning. In order to stop the practice of stubble burning, the Delhi government this year is providing a new stubble decomposer solution to farmers for free, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Last year Delhi was among the major cities in the world with toxic air quality.