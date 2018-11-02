India’s first indigenous microprocessor launched by IIT-Madras

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 6:22 PM

According to IIT-M, the product would assist the defence, nuclear power and government agencies in reducing the threat from systems infected with back-doors and hardware Trojans.

Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Chandigarh has fabricated the microchip which is essential for ‘Shakti’.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras scholars and researchers have toiled hard to come up with India’s first indigenous microprocessor, according to a report. Named ‘Shakti’, this will prove to be very useful in reducing dependency on microchips which are imported from abroad. ‘Shakti’ can utilise in surveillance cameras and smartphones. The design of this microprocessor was done by IIT-Madras. Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Chandigarh has fabricated the microchip which is essential for ‘Shakti’.

Talking to TOI, the chief researcher at IIT-M’s laboratory Kamakoti Veezhinatham said that modern synthesis language named Bluespec has been used for the chips. He said that the researcher has used such a design which will help them overcome the difficulties that arise due to addition of new features and changes that are required to be used in different devices. Veezhinathan also said that with the advent of digital India there are several applications that require customised processor cores.

According to IIT-M, the product would assist the defence, nuclear power and government agencies in reducing the threat from systems infected with back-doors and hardware Trojans. The SCL, which has played a significant part, is an autonomous body engaged in research and development in microelectronics to meet the strategic needs of the country, it added.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. India’s first indigenous microprocessor launched by IIT-Madras
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition