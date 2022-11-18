WhatsApp rolls out Polls feature for both iOS and Android users, here’s what it does

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature named WhatsApp Polls. This new feature has been made specifically for group conversations on both iOS and Android app platforms.

Interestingly, these Polls features can be added for both group conversations as well as individual chats.



New WhatsApp Polls feature comes alongside an additional feature called ‘Communities.’ It will let users have separate groups under one umbrella group to manage group conversations.



As the name suggests, the Polls feature will let users create polls within the group enabling them to conduct polling within chats. This is not the first time a messaging platform has come up with a polling feature. Popular apps like Facebook Messenger and Telegram also have this feature.



WhatsApp claims that the new feature is end-to-end encrypted.



If you are an iOS user and want to create a poll, you can start by pressing the + sign situated next to the chat box and simply tap on Poll.



For Android users, tap on the paperclip icon situated next to the chat box and then tap on Poll.



Write your question and provide options for answers which will let others vote.



This was about the Polls feature. Now coming to the Communities feature, for those unaware, the Communities feature allows users to have multiple groups under one ‘Community’.

Other than these, WhatsApp recently also increased support for group video calls with up to 32 participants.

Lastly, there is a report that WhatsApp will get DND mode support for missed calls. This new feature will show all the missed calls beta testers via the Google Play beta programme, as reported by WhatsApp development tracker, WabetaInfo.

With this feature, users will be able to see missed call history indicating all the calls that were silenced because of the ‘Do not Disturb.’

