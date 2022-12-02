WhatsApp is letting some iPhone users search for messages by date, says report

Instant-messaging platform, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for some of its iOS beta testers. With the new feature, users will have the ability to search for messages simply by putting the date.

As per the WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo in its report mentioned that the new feature will allow users to jump straight on a date within a conversation.

This feature is currently in the beta testing phase and can be used in both chats and groups for the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update.

WhatsApp is letting some iPhone users search for messages by date ( Photo Credits: WaBetainfo)

In order to use this feature, users will have to go to a conversation and check its availability on their WhatsApp account.

Upon seeing a calendar icon in the chat, this will indicate that the feature has been enabled for that particular account.

According to the report, the feature will roll out for more users in the coming weeks.

Previously, in order to search inside a chat, iOS users had to go to the profile option, click on the search option, type in the keyword and then the keyword would get highlighted and would show up in the chat. It would also show the number of times the keyword was used in the chat.

Apart from this update, the company has also worked on several other features.

Earlier this week, the company launched the ‘forward media with caption’ feature on iOS. This will give users the option to forward images, videos, GIFs and other multimedia with a caption.

It has been reported that upon downloading WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the Apple App Store, some users were able to access it.

Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption with a dismiss button then the user can simply remove the caption from the image before the message is forwarded.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp bans 23.24 lakh accounts in India in October