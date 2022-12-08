WhatsApp avatars: How to create, set as profile photo, share with others, and more | Tech Tips

WhatsApp has started rolling out the avatar feature for the instant messaging platform. As per a recent blog post by the company, WhatsApp has announced that users can now create customised avatars which can then be uploaded as their profile photo.

Other than this, users will also be able to choose from 36 custom stickers which will show different emotions and actions.

Similar to Facebook and Instagram, users can create their avatars by choosing all the eye shapes, hair colours and other features.

To get this feature, users will need to update the WhatsApp app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store. However, if the app is already updated then the feature will automatically be available on WhatsApp.

Here’s a quick guide on how to create WhatsApp avatar:

To begin with, start by opening the WhatsApp app on your iOS or Android phone. Next, open a chat in the message box, and tap on stickers. For Android smartphones, the option will be available in the emoji tab- next to the GIF.

Next in the avatar crater toolbox, begin by creating your avatar. To start with the process, you can choose your skin tone, hairstyle, hair colour and several other features.

If you do not wish to follow this step, then you can also try copying your facial features and incorporating them into your avatar. To do this, simply turn on the mirror icon which is situated on the right side of the

screen.

By doing this, the icon will open facing the front camera and you will be able to look at yourself.

You can also add accessories like a “bindi” to your avatar.

Once all of this is done, then tap on done after which WhatsApp will automatically create an avatar.

Now that the avatar is ready, you might be wondering how to use avatars in your messages. Well, we’ve got you covered.

Begin by opening any WhatsApp chat and click on the sticker option where you will find several personalised stickers. From all the avatars choose the appropriate one and simply send it to your contact.

Avatars can also be set as favourites for quick accessibility.

Lastly, if you want to set your avatar as your profile picture then you’ll need to go to WhatsApp Settings, open the profile photo and tap on the edit option.

In the edit section, you will be able to select an appropriate avatar face which can be used as a profile picture.

