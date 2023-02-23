Microsoft brings Bing AI to mobile, Skype: How to use, other details

Microsoft is taking its Bing AI chatbot a step up. After launching the AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge, the Redmond giant has now announced the AI chatbot on iOS and Android platforms for users. Alongside, it is also integrating the chatbot into Skype and adding voice access to it.

The new Bing mobile app is now available in the Edge mobile browser across iOS and Android platforms. “Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage in all the same ways you can from the desktop. Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem or list,” the company noted in its blog post. Microsoft is also adding voice access feature to the bot on mobile and desktop.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing has been making headlines lately and for all the wrong reasons. The chatbot raised many eyebrows when it recently expressed its love for its user. A tech columnist by profession, Kevin Roose said he was left deeply unsettled after ChatGPT-powered Bing asked him to leave his wife and live with the bot instead. In another incident, Bing called its user wrong, confused and rude for insisting that this was year 2023.

Microsoft is limiting the new Bing to just Edge browser. It is also incorporating the AI bot into Skype. This will let users will speak to Bing directly or add the bot to a group.

“Available worldwide in preview today, the new Bing in Skype can provide helpful, real-time answers to all your questions. As we learn and fine-tune this amazing new capability, we envision bringing it to other communications apps, like Teams, in the future,” said the company adding that these features are available to those having access to Bing preview experience. It warns that the feature in its first few days of testing may occasionally lead to connectivity issues in low-bandwidth situations. The company is working on a fix for this.