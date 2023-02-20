Meta pulls a Twitter; announces paid blue tick verification service for Facebook, Instagram: Details

Meta has taken a page from Twitter’s playbook and incorporated their much-talked about feature into their own offering. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that they are testing “Meta Verified” – a subscription service, just like Twitter Blue, meant for Facebook and Instagram users that lets them verify their account using a government ID.

Meta Verified offers subscribers a blue badge of verification along with extra protection against impersonators, increased visibility on the platform and direct access to customer support, announced the company.

Coming to the pricing, Meta Verified seems a bit expensive than Twitter’s. The company has set the price for $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on Android and iOS considering the 30% Apple tax.

“Good morning! New product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon,” Zuckerberg announced this through Instagram Channel- a new broadcast channel launched by Meta recently.

To become Meta Verified, your account should be authentic, complete and you should meet the age criteria which is 18 years and above. Those applying for the subscription service need to submit their national government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

The is testing the feature currently only in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week.

Meta informs that there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.