iPhone 13 selling with whopping Rs 43,100 discount if you do “this”: Check top deals, how to avail, other details

iPhone 13 is selling with a whopping Rs 43,100 discount on e-commerce website Flipkart. There is obviously a catch, but if you’re able to successfully jump through all the hoops, you will be able to buy the Apple iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 22,899. Here’s the thing, you shouldn’t but still, there’s nothing wrong with knowing all your options and then make an informed decision.

Before going into the specifics, let’s take a step back. The iPhone 13 128GB variant was launched in India at a price of Rs 69,900. Now depending on where you look, you can get it for less because Apple has since launched the iPhone 14 and as is usually the case, the price of a last-gen iPhone always gets reduced when a new one arrives. On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 58,499 at the time of writing, which is a price cut of Rs 7,500. This is for a variant with 128GB of storage.

On top of that, the online retail website is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 35,600. The top-shelf amount will obviously be reserved for a top-shelf phone but depending on your model and its condition, you know that is the maximum exchange value you can get on buying the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage. Together with the flat Rs 7,500 price cut, the final effective price of the iPhone 13 turns out to be Rs 22,899, which is a whopping Rs 43,100 less than its launch price.

Getting an iPhone 13 makes sense, if you’re cash-strapped. The 13 is virtually the same deal as the newer iPhone 14 with the biggest difference coming by way of how Apple designs these things. Long story short, the iPhone 14 is a bit more easily repairable than the iPhone 13. But hardware-wise, they share more or less the same specs. Even as Apple gears to launch the iPhone 15, we can expect further price cuts and discounts on the iPhone 13 and so, its value proposition is set to get even more appealing in the days to come.

