Apple Vision Pro: Unity makes visionOS game, app tools available to developers in beta

Unity, platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced today the launch of its beta program for visionOS that includes access to Unity PolySpatial.

The creators in India can now build experiences that run in visionOS, and leverage the amazing features of Apple Vision Pro. By combining Unity’s new PolySpatial technology with Apple’s RealityKit-managed app rendering, content created in Unity will have a unified look and feel alongside other apps in visionOS.

Unity has worked closely with Apple to offer support for visionOS and PolySpatial, so users can experience their favourite Unity apps on day one in all new spatial environments made possible by Apple Vision Pro. The sign up page for the interested developers is available online.

The Unity-Apple collaboration now enables developers to build brand new experiences and port existing ones to visionOS, even playing from the Unity Editor directly to Apple Vision Pro for quick iteration.

The company says that the new authoring workflows make it more intuitive to blend content seamlessly with the physical world, while robust tools for input provide natural and intuitive ways for users to control their content with just their eyes and hands on Apple Vision Pro.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple so that our ecosystem of millions of game and app developers can bring their Unity apps to this exciting new platform,” said Ralph Hauwert, SVP & GM, Unity Runtime, Editor and Ecosystems. “With Unity PolySpatial, we are making it more efficient and streamlined for developers to create all new immersive experiences using the Editor they know and love. This is core to our promise of enabling developers to create once and ship anywhere.”

“We know there is a huge community of developers who have been building incredible 3D experiences using Unity’s robust authoring tools, and we’re so excited to bring their apps to Apple Vision Pro,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “Unity-based apps and games run natively on Apple Vision Pro, so they have access to visionOS features including pass-through and high-resolution rendering, and will take full advantage of the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.”

