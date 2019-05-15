BJP supporter disrupts Congress press conference in Delhi; waves Tricolour, chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai

BJP supporter disrupts Congress press conference: A man claiming to be a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday barged into a press conference of Congress leader Pawan Khera at the party's New Delhi headquarters. The man identified as Nachiketa from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, reportedly objected to Congress leaders referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by his original name Ajay Singh Bisht. #WATCH Delhi: A man interrupts the media briefing by Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera, shouts "Yogi Adityanath ko Ajay Singh Bisht kehna Bharatiya sanskriti ka apmaan hai, Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai" pic.twitter.com\/pRDNd7WKsc \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019 As soon as Pawan Khera mentioned the UP CM's name, Nachiketa rushed towards the platform where the Congress leader was seated waving the Tricolour which he was carrying. He also chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai several times before he was escorted out of the hall by Congress workers. "Yogi Adityanath ko Ajay Singh Bisht kehna Bharatiya sanskriti ka apmaan hai, Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai (Calling Yogi Adityanath Ajay Singh Bisht is an insult to Indian culture.Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai)," he shouted before being taken out of press conference. According to ANI, the man further said that whoever's father or mother is a foreigner should not contest the elections in India. "It is a breach of national security," he added. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's real name is Ajay Singh Bisht. However, he left his home at an early age and became the disciple of Gorakhnath Math chief priest Mahant Avaidyanath. He was given the name 'Yogi Adityanath' after he succeeded Mahant Avaidyanath. He has represented Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms \u2014 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 2017, the BJP named him as the chief minister of UP.