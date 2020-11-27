Q2 GDP LIVE: How deep is economic fall? India may have fallen into recession, but recovery visible

While previously, the country’s GDP shrank by a record 23.9 per cent in the fiscal’s first quarter, the economy is estimated to have substantially narrowed contraction to a single digit in Q2.

GDP Q2 FY 2020-21: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) is scheduled to release the fiscal second quarter GDP results today. It is expected that India’s economy has undergone a significant improvement in the July-September quarter after the lockdown restrictions were gradually lifted. While previously, the country’s GDP shrank by a record 23.9 per cent in the fiscal’s first quarter, the economy is estimated to have substantially narrowed contraction to a single digit in Q2. However, the economy has likely fallen into a technical recession as the GDP is expected to have shrunk in the two consecutive quarters this fiscal year. The Reserve Bank of India has estimated a GDP contraction of 8.6 per cent in Q2, and Bank of America estimated the shrinkage of 7.8 per cent in the same quarter. Further, Morgan Stanley, ICRA, and Care Ratings have estimated a GDP contraction of 6 per cent, 9.5 per cent, and 9.9 per cent respectively in the second quarter of the current fiscal.