PM Modi Live: Prime Minister addresses FICCI AGM today; to tell industry how growth benefits poor

PM Modi at FICCI AGM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today deliver the inaugural address at FICCI’s (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Prime Minister, through video conferencing, will also inaugurate the event and will launch the virtual trade expo of the industry body. “Glad to be addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI. Will be talking about a wide range of subjects relating to the Indian economy and how India’s growth benefits the poorest as well as the marginalised,” the Prime Minister said ahead of the event.

FICCI’s AGM, a high powered event, attracts industry captains from across the globe, diplomats, and policy makers. FICCI’s 93rd AGM is based on the theme ‘Inspire India’ and will see key dignitaries including Satya Nadella of Microsoft along with N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others. FICCI’s Annual Expo 2020 will be shedding light on India’s manufacturing and services sector.

