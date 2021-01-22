  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power demand at all-time high of 187.3 GW: Power Minister R K Singh

By: |
January 22, 2021 3:29 PM

Power demand touched an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday, highlighting the growing strength of the economy, Power Minister R K Singh said.

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to COVID-19.

Power demand touched an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday, highlighting the growing strength of the economy, Power Minister R K Singh said. “A fresh record has been created in Power Demand breaching the previous record of 1,85,820 MW which was created on January 20, 2021. Today the power demand touched 1,87,300 MW at 10:28 am. This again underscores the growing strength of our economy,” Singh said in a tweet. On December 30 last year, all-India power demand had touched 182.89 GW.

According to data from the power ministry, the peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW. The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic. The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Related News

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to COVID-19. The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020. The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Power demand at all-time high of 187.3 GW Power Minister R K Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn
2Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy’s V-shaped recovery: Amit Shah
3India’s GDP within striking distance of attaining positive growth: RBI